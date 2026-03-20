RefillGenie Offers a Safety Net for Patients at Risk of Running Out of Essential Medications

RefillGenie, a physician-founded telehealth service, provides same-day prescription refills via text for patients in 49 states and Washington, D.C.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RefillGenie, a physician-founded telehealth service headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, that offers a text-based prescription refill solution designed to bridge gaps in care for patients managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure. Running out of medication can carry serious health consequences, especially when patients are between doctors, experiencing insurance changes, or facing unexpected life disruptions.

The service operates without requiring an in-person appointment. Patients complete the process in four steps:

• Answer a few health questions

• Have their information verified

• Participate in a brief text chat with a licensed physician

• Receive a prescription sent directly to their preferred pharmacy

RefillGenie serves patients across 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, providing access to a 90-day supply of up to three existing medications.

Addressing a Gap in Chronic Care Continuity

Lapses in medication — particularly for conditions such as hypertension and diabetes — can lead to serious medical events, including strokes and heart attacks. According to the physician founders of RefillGenie, this clinical reality was a direct motivation for creating the service.

"The physician founders of RefillGenie were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication," said Dr. Stephen Kelly, Founder of RefillGenie. "For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in between doctors or insurance plans."

RefillGenie is positioned as a temporary resource — not a replacement for primary care. The service explicitly encourages patients to re-establish care with a local provider as soon as possible for long-term health management.

Who the Service Is Designed For

RefillGenie is available to patients in situations that commonly disrupt medication routines, including:

• Prescriptions running low with no immediate appointment available

• Changes in insurance coverage

• Life events such as relocation, travel, or transitions between healthcare providers

The service does not start new medications. Certain medication categories are also excluded from refill eligibility, including controlled substances, sedatives, muscle relaxants, medications requiring blood level monitoring, lifestyle medications, and others deemed clinically unsafe to refill remotely. In cases where bloodwork is required before a refill can be provided, RefillGenie furnishes a lab order and interpretation at no additional charge.

Patient Experiences

Patients who have used the service have described it as accessible and responsive during periods of healthcare uncertainty.

A patient identified as Meghan stated: "Easy to use, and they respond pretty quickly. I needed blood pressure meds in the middle of moving states and insurance gaps and they made it easy and less stressful."

Pamela M., another patient, noted: "I'm in-between doctors now, but RefillGenie made it very easy for me to continue my maintenance medications without any hassle. They sent my scripts to my preferred pharmacy, and they were ready to pick up the same day. Thanks!"

A patient identified as A Rats said: "So fast, got my medication in one day. They were considerate and made sure I didn't have any questions. So much cheaper than any other services I've seen."

Service Availability and Response Time

RefillGenie operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The service reports a maximum turnaround time of 12 hours, with most refills processed within 1-2 hours. The service is available in every state except Alaska.

Safety as a Core Principle

Patient safety is described by RefillGenie as the primary consideration in every refill decision. The service's clinical framework includes physician review of each request and transparent communication about which medications fall outside the scope of what can safely be refilled remotely.

For more information, to read patient stories, or to begin a refill request, visit https://refillgenie.com/ or call +1 (929)-274-3052. Additional resources and health-related articles are available at the RefillGenie blog: https://refillgenie.com/news/

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About RefillGenie Inc.

The physician founders of RefillGenie were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/h2MXW1Tnr1wYhNbX6

Note to Editors

• RefillGenie is a telehealth company that provides medication refill services to patients in 49 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

• The company was founded by Dr. Stephen Kelly and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

• RefillGenie's mission is to remove barriers to medication access and ensure patients can easily manage their health, even during times of uncertainty or transition.

• The company offers a user-friendly, text-based service with transparent pricing and direct communication with licensed physicians.

• RefillGenie does not intend to replace primary care doctors. It serves as a temporary resource to bridge gaps in care and prevent complications from conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

End of Press Release.

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