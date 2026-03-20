The Diamond Oak Offers Iconic Tiffany & Co. Jean Schlumberger Sixteen Stone Diamond Stud Earrings

The Diamond Oak, based in New York City's Diamond District, offers authenticated pre-loved Tiffany & Co. Jean Schlumberger Sixteen Stone diamond stud earrings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diamond Oak, a leading retailer of pre-loved fine jewelry located in New York City's Diamond District, offers a pair of Tiffany & Co. Jean Schlumberger Sixteen Stone diamond stud earrings — a collectible piece from one of the most celebrated designers in Tiffany & Co.'s history.

Jean Schlumberger is recognized among Tiffany & Co.'s most storied designers, known for architectural and organic forms. The Sixteen Stone collection has remained a cornerstone of Tiffany's high jewelry offerings for decades, making authenticated pre-owned examples of particular interest to luxury jewelry buyers and collectors.

About the Earrings

The Jean Schlumberger Sixteen Stone diamond stud earrings are crafted in platinum (Pt 950) and 18K yellow gold (Au 750) — a classic material pairing associated with Schlumberger's signature aesthetic. Each earring features four round brilliant diamonds arranged around Schlumberger's signature gold X motif, for a total of eight diamonds across the pair.

Key specifications include:

• Collection: Tiffany & Co. Sixteen Stone by Jean Schlumberger

• Metal: Platinum (Pt 950) & 18K Yellow Gold (Au 750)

• Hallmarks: © T & CO. AU 750, Pt 950

• Total Weight: 3.1 grams

• Width: 8.2 mm

• Backs: Original friction push backs (stamped © T & CO. AU 750)

• Diamond Shape: Round Brilliant

• Total Quantity: 8 diamonds (4 per earring)

• Total Carat Weight: Approx. 0.28 cts

• Color/Clarity: F / VVS–VS

• Condition: Excellent — recently polished, no scratches or signs of wear, presents like new

• Package Includes: Original Tiffany & Co. inner and outer boxes with white satin ribbon

Authenticity and Condition

Every designer piece offered by The Diamond Oak is rigorously inspected and authenticated by the company's team of experts prior to listing. The Diamond Oak guarantees every piece to be 100% authentic or the purchase price is refunded in full.

The earrings are described as being in excellent condition — recently polished, with no visible scratches or signs of wear, and presenting like new.

Customer Kasey Q., who purchased a pre-loved Tiffany piece through The Diamond Oak, described the experience: "The buying experience was quick, easy and completely transparent. My Tiffany ring was exactly what I wanted and arrived not only with the Tiffany certificate but also with the previous owner's insurance evaluation."

Buying and Selling Gold and Branded Jewelry

In addition to offering pre-loved fine jewelry, The Diamond Oak also purchases gold — both branded and non-branded pieces. For non-branded gold items, the company offers a turnaround of two business days or less. The Diamond Oak also offers credit toward any item in stock at 10% above the purchase value, as an alternative to a cash transaction.

According to Owner and Founder Mr. Alon Mor, The Diamond Oak pays higher than traditional stores for both branded and non-branded gold items, and offers the same safe shipping and straightforward selling process for all transactions.

Purchasing Options and Policies

The Diamond Oak serves customers nationwide. Key purchasing policies include:

• Shipping (U.S. Orders): Complimentary

• Returns: 30-day, no-hassle returns with a prepaid, insured shipping label provided at no cost to the buyer

• Restocking Fees: Bank wire — no fee; Credit card — 3%; Payment plans — 6%

• International Shipping: Flat fee of $75 for orders under $5,000; complimentary for orders $5,000 and above (international customers are responsible for applicable customs and duties charges upon arrival)

Monthly payment options are also available through Affirm for qualifying buyers.

Customer Brian W. noted: "My go-to place for unique jewelry gifts. They have an ever-changing inventory of high-end pieces that are well priced! Great customer service, reliable shipping, and a great experience every time."

About Pre-Loved Fine Jewelry at The Diamond Oak

The Diamond Oak offers pre-loved fine jewelry from a curated range of prestige brands, including Tiffany & Co., Bulgari, Cartier, David Webb, Graff, Harry Winston, Verdura, Angela Cummings, as well as timepieces from Rolex and Patek Philippe. The company also carries non-branded fine jewelry and custom pieces.

Each piece is inspected, authenticated, polished, and restored by the company's team of specialists and master jeweler before being made available for purchase.

Customer Leigh L. shared: "My husband bought me a Tiffany & Co. anniversary ring here, and it's absolutely perfect. Alon was so personable, the sizing was flawless, and the service made our anniversary even more special."

Mr. Alon Mor, Owner and Founder of The Diamond Oak, stated: "Diamonds and jewelry are ultimately about connection and devotion. The purpose of The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with a precious and meaningful gift, cherished for a lifetime."

Luxury jewelry buyers interested in the Tiffany & Co. Jean Schlumberger Sixteen Stone diamond stud earrings, or in exploring the broader collection of pre-loved fine jewelry, can visit The Diamond Oak online at https://thediamondoak.com/shop or contact the company directly at +1 212 799-7153. Additional editorial and brand resources are available at https://thediamondoak.com/blogs/journal.

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About The Diamond Oak

Diamonds and Jewelry are about connection and devotion. Loved one to loved one, of course, but also buyer to seller. My intention behind The Diamond Oak is not simply to sell or create fine jewelry, but to facilitate the celebration of profound moments and life's milestones with precious and meaningful gifts, to be cherished for a lifetime, and to continue as a legacy for future generations. It is one of the reasons why I chose THE DIAMOND OAK as a name. In many cultures, it symbolizes strength, connection, and community...and "Oak" is the literal translation of "Alon" אלון from Hebrew.

Contact Details:

62 West 47th Street #803

New York, NY 10036

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/ebdestxHwZUvAqTb9

Notes to Editors:

• This press release has been issued by The Diamond Oak Inc, a premier purveyor of luxury diamonds and jewelry based in New York, New York.

• For additional information, interviews, or media inquiries, please contact Mr. Alon Mor, Owner and Founder, using the contact information provided above.

• The company offers comprehensive information on its authenticity guarantee, return policy, and shipping policy on its website.

End of Press Release

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