Waste Kings Demolition Offers Licensed & Insured Demolition Services for Texas Property Owners

Austin-based Waste Kings Demolition provides licensed and insured demolition and site preparation services across key Texas markets.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waste Kings Demolition, a professional demolition contractor headquartered in Austin, Texas, provides licensed and insured demolition, excavation, and site preparation services for Texas property owners, including commercial and residential property developers, residents, and businesses.

Founded on safety, integrity, and efficiency, the company handles residential, commercial demolition, and industrial site work throughout Texas. Waste Kings Demolition states that its team brings statewide experience, local regulatory knowledge, and a process built around safety, professionalism, and environmental responsibility from project planning through completion.

Services provided to clients include:

• Residential, commercial, and industrial demolition

• Concrete demolition and concrete removal

• Excavation and site grading

• Land clearing and site preparation

The company serves residents and businesses in Bryan, College Station, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Georgetown, San Antonio, Cedar Park, and Round Rock. Waste Kings Demolition states that its licensed and insured status is intended to provide property owners with added professional assurance during demolition and site preparation work.

“Texas property owners and developers often need demolition and site services managed with safety, consistency, and clear communication,” said Mr. Chris Aversa, Spokesperson for Waste Kings Demolition. “Waste Kings Demolition provides services designed to help clients move projects forward with experienced crews, defined processes, and attention to local requirements.”

According to the company, its operating approach includes:

• Rigorous safety protocols for crews, clients, and the public

• Transparent communication throughout the project process

• Streamlined procedures intended to support efficient project delivery

• Ongoing training and equipment use suited to demolition and excavation work

• A customer-focused model tailored to project needs

For clients comparing demolition companies in Texas, Waste Kings Demolition identifies local expertise, a safety-first approach, comprehensive service coverage, and an experienced team among its differentiators. The company also offers a free estimate for prospective clients seeking demolition or site preparation support.

Client feedback included in company materials reflects the service experience. Don P. said, “I was super impressed with their professionalism and customer service with every phase from estimate to pick up. Will definitely use Waste Kings again!”

Sarah D. said, “I was able to make a same day appointment. They came early and were extremely courteous. They explained everything that was going to me and gave me a detailed invoice of the service. They were in and out in a split second and even re hung my outside plant that had to be removed earlier.”

Waste Kings Demolition states that its mission is to provide safe, efficient, and reliable demolition and site services that exceed client expectations across Texas communities. The company also cites integrity, reliability, customer focus, and community commitment as core parts of its operating model.

Property owners, developers, residents, and businesses seeking a free estimate can contact Waste Kings Demolition at +1 (979) 291-2809, visit https://www.kingsofwaste.com/, or read additional company updates at https://www.kingsofwaste.com/blog.

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About Waste Kings Demolition

Founded on principles of safety, integrity, and efficiency, Waste Kings Demolition provides comprehensive demolition, excavation, and site preparation services throughout Texas. The company offers residential, commercial, and industrial demolition, concrete removal, excavation, site grading, land clearing, and site preparation. Waste Kings Demolition is fully licensed and insured, employing rigorous safety protocols, transparent communication, and streamlined processes. The company serves communities across Texas including Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Bryan, College Station, Georgetown, Cedar Park, and Round Rock.

Locations:

Waste Kings Demolition

700 Lavaca St.

Suite 1400

Austin, TX 78701

(512) 400-2136

https://maps.app.goo.gl/wFNC5iiwQzr4wb6q6

Waste Kings Demolition

3206 Longmire

Suite A56

College Station, TX 77845

(979) 291-2809

https://maps.app.goo.gl/rEKoteu3Mktpg2Ck6

Waste Kings Demolition

800 Private Road 917

Suite 120

Georgetown, TX 78626

(512) 400-2136

https://maps.app.goo.gl/AXgQvjXxmJC8ts4Y9



Notes to Editors:

• The company provides an integrated service that handles both demolition and subsequent waste removal, which may be of interest to commercial property owners looking to streamline redevelopment projects.

• Waste Kings Demolition offers a range of services including junk removal, residential demolition, commercial demolition, concrete demolition, excavation, site grading, land clearing, and site preparation.

• The company emphasizes its commitment to safety, efficiency, affordability, and transparent communication.

• Service areas for demolition include Bryan, College Station, Austin, Houston, Dallas, Georgetown, San Antonio, Cedar Park, and Round Rock, Texas.

• Waste Kings Demolition is fully licensed and insured.

End of Press Release.

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