Submit Release
News Search

There were 996 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,647 in the last 365 days.

The R&D Lab of Philders Group Int'l Assists The Linders Health Institute™ with UV Efficacy Study in Dental Operatories

Marlene Linders President and CEO

Philders Group International Inc Assists with Research Studies for Infectious Pathogens in Dental Operatories

ORLANDO, FL, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philders Group International Inc working with The Clinical team of The Linders Health Institute™ is working to provide efficacy studies using MedPurePathUV™ in the reduction of infectious aerosols during dental operations. The results are showing positive clinical outcomes and are astounding.

“With the global emergence and re-emergence of infectious diseases, UV Air Tech Inc along with The Linders Health Institute™ has perfected our technology through efficacy studies showing a 99.9% reduction to deadly germs found in medical office suites and buildings” says Inventor and President Uday Singh. The technology MedPurePath UV, easily placed in any area or room, meets the requirements by the medical community which are little or no noise emittance, proven data through proper efficacy studies and cost effective pricing with easy set-up.

MedPurePathUV™, besides eliminating aerosols and pathogens, reduces exposure risk, better manages maintenance cleaning times, lowers use of aggressive cleaning chemicals, enhances patient safety and comfort.

UV Air Tech Inc has additionally planned for international sales and is actively engaged in an outreach campaign for South America and the Mid East.

About Philders Group, International Inc., (https://phildersgroup.net/) is a healthcare consulting and business optimization firm which serves the healthcare building and technology industries. Their expert team targets two key areas of reducing risk and managing liability for infection control, as well as forecasting future profit centers for clients who want to increase their footprint in the US medical market. Headquartered in Florida, Philders Group provides specialized services to a global clientele, including online compliance training and infectious disease control investigation, counsel and testimony. The company is internationally recognized for its educational component, The Linders Health Institute™.

Barb Jeffries
Philders Group Intl Inc
+1 844-438-4272
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

The R&D Lab of Philders Group Int'l Assists The Linders Health Institute™ with UV Efficacy Study in Dental Operatories

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Environment, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.