The R&D Lab of Philders Group Int'l Assists The Linders Health Institute™ with UV Efficacy Study in Dental Operatories
Philders Group International Inc Assists with Research Studies for Infectious Pathogens in Dental OperatoriesORLANDO, FL, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philders Group International Inc working with The Clinical team of The Linders Health Institute™ is working to provide efficacy studies using MedPurePathUV™ in the reduction of infectious aerosols during dental operations. The results are showing positive clinical outcomes and are astounding.
“With the global emergence and re-emergence of infectious diseases, UV Air Tech Inc along with The Linders Health Institute™ has perfected our technology through efficacy studies showing a 99.9% reduction to deadly germs found in medical office suites and buildings” says Inventor and President Uday Singh. The technology MedPurePath UV, easily placed in any area or room, meets the requirements by the medical community which are little or no noise emittance, proven data through proper efficacy studies and cost effective pricing with easy set-up.
MedPurePathUV™, besides eliminating aerosols and pathogens, reduces exposure risk, better manages maintenance cleaning times, lowers use of aggressive cleaning chemicals, enhances patient safety and comfort.
UV Air Tech Inc has additionally planned for international sales and is actively engaged in an outreach campaign for South America and the Mid East.
About Philders Group, International Inc., (https://phildersgroup.net/) is a healthcare consulting and business optimization firm which serves the healthcare building and technology industries. Their expert team targets two key areas of reducing risk and managing liability for infection control, as well as forecasting future profit centers for clients who want to increase their footprint in the US medical market. Headquartered in Florida, Philders Group provides specialized services to a global clientele, including online compliance training and infectious disease control investigation, counsel and testimony. The company is internationally recognized for its educational component, The Linders Health Institute™.
