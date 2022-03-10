Philders Group International Inc Assists UV Air Tech Inc with New Product Launch
Philders Group International Inc introduces PurePathUV™ into the healthcare vertical
Philders Group International Inc has launched PurePathUV™ into the healthcare arena invented by President and Owner Uday Singh of UV Air Tech Inc. All components of the new technology are manufactured and assembled in the United States.
With the global emergence of infectious diseases, UV Air Tech Inc has perfected technology through efficacy studies. We show a 99.9% reduction to deadly germs found in medical buildings” says Inventor and President Uday Singh. The technology, easily placed in any area or room, meets the requirements by the medical community which are little or no noise emittance, proven data through proper efficacy studies and cost effective pricing with easy set-up.
PurePathUV™, besides eliminating aerosols and pathogens, reduces exposure risk, better manages maintenance cleaning times, lowers use of aggressive cleaning chemicals, enhances patient safety and comfort.
PurePathUV™ has additionally planned for international sales and is actively engaged in an outreach campaign for South America and the Mid East.
About Philders Group, International Inc., is a healthcare consulting/business optimization firm which serves the healthcare building ]and technology industries. Their expert team targets two key areas of reducing risk and managing liability for infection control, as well as forecasting future profit centers for clients who want to increase their footprint in the US medical market. Headquartered in Florida, Philders Group provides specialized services to a global clientele, including online compliance training and infectious disease control investigation, counsel and testimony. The company is internationally recognized for its educational component, The Linders Health Institute.™
