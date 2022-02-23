Philders Group International Inc is Hired by Prestigious Research Company for New Product Enhancement

Submit Release
HEATHROW, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Philders Group International Inc has been hired by IHC Inc, a global forensic research biology firm to introduce and enhance their new UV technology for the healthcare industry. The new technology is produced and manufactured by UV Air Tech Inc, (www.uvairtech.us) a sister company to IHC. All components of the new technology are produced in the USA.

With the emergence of Covid as well as XDR or extra drug resistant superbugs now being a part of the mainstream landscape, IHC Inc. has perfected their technology as indicated by efficacy studies showing a 99.9% reduction in even the deadliest germs found in medical office suites and buildings. The technology, easily placed in any area or room, is starting its move into healthcare.

Benefits of this new technology, besides eliminating aerosols and pathogens, are risk reduction, better management of environmental liability, lowering of maintenance cleaning time, reduction of aggressive cleaning chemical usage, enhanced patient safety and improved clinical outcomes.

IHC Inc plans to publish and release recent efficacy studies taken from dental office exam rooms. The testing will show how exposure to environmental toxins increases the danger to patients undergoing a procedure or treatment without the technology in the space. Occupants, in the treatment area, breathe in or ingest pathogenic toxins and are then at risk for disease. Those with compromised immune systems, the very young and very old are even at a greater risk.


About Philders Group, International Inc., (http://www.phildersgroup.net/) is a healthcare consulting/business optimization firm which serves the healthcare building ]and technology industries. Their expert team targets two key areas of reducing risk and managing liability for infection control, as well as forecasting future profit centers for clients who want to increase their footprint in the US medical market. Headquartered in Florida, Philders Group provides specialized services to a global clientele, including online compliance training and infectious disease control investigation, counsel and testimony. The company is internationally recognized for its educational component, The Linders Health Institute.™

