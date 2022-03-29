Maine’s 2022 Presidential Awards State Finalists for Grades K-6 Mathematics and Science Teachers (PAEMST)

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is pleased to announce five Maine educators who have been recommended to national selection committees for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) program for grades K-6.

PAEMST is the nation’s highest honor for teachers of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM, including computer science). Nominees complete a rigorous application process that allows them to demonstrate deep content knowledge and their ability to adapt to a broad range of learners and teaching environments. Maine applicants were reviewed by mathematics and science selection committees comprised of previous Maine PAEMST awardees and content area experts. Our state-level finalists will be honored at state ceremonies as soon as COVID-19 protocols allow.

Up to three state-level finalists for each content area are forwarded to a panel of distinguished mathematicians, scientists, and educators at the national level who will assess the applications before recommending nominees to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). Teachers are selected based on their distinction in the classroom and dedication to improving STEM education. The teachers chosen to be Presidential Awardees will be notified by the White House, honored at various ceremonies in Washington, D.C., and will receive $10,000 from the National Science Foundation.

Join us in congratulating the 2022 PAEMST State Finalists and wishing them luck in the national selection process.

In the mathematics category, two applicants were selected as state finalists:

Katelyinne Green, Ella Lewis School, Steuben

Danielle Pelletier, CK Burns School, Saco

In the science category, three applicants were selected as state finalists:

Katie Coppens, Falmouth Middle School, Falmouth

Holly Trottier, CK Burns School, Saco

Jen Wright, Great Salt Bay Community School, Damariscotta

Nominations will open in the fall of 2022 for the 2023 PAEMST Awards. This round of awards will honor mathematics, science, and engineering (STEM, including computer science) teachers working in grades 7-12. Consider a great teacher you know for nomination this fall or nominate yourself! Learn more about the award and how to nominate a teacher here.