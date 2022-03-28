Submit Release
Senate Bill 1169 Printer's Number 1516

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1516

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1169

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY BAKER, BROOKS, ROBINSON, COSTA, MUTH AND BREWSTER,

MARCH 28, 2022

REFERRED TO VETERANS AFFAIRS AND EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS,

MARCH 28, 2022

AN ACT

Amending Title 51 (Military Affairs) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in State Veterans' Commission and

Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans' Affairs, further

providing for Veterans' Trust Fund.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1721 of Title 51 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 1721. Veterans' Trust Fund.

* * *

(e.1) Grant Evaluation Committee.--The Grant Evaluation

Committee is established within the department and the following

shall apply:

(1) The Grant Evaluation Committee shall:

(i) Review and evaluate applications for grants

provided under this subchapter.

(ii) Provide recommendations on the use of funds

under this subchapter to the Adjutant General.

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

