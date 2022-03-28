Senate Bill 1162 Printer's Number 1518

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - (4) The Secretary of Health, or a designee.

(5) The Secretary of Human Services, or a designee.

(6) The executive director of the Pennsylvania Higher

Education Assistance Agency, or a designee.

(e) Public officials.--The terms of office of the elected

public officials designated in subsection (b)(2)(iii)(B), (iv),

(v), (vi) and (vii) shall coincide with the terms of their

respective elective or appointive offices. Public official

members shall continue to serve after the expiration of their

term until the appointing authority appoints a replacement

unless the member is no longer a public official at the time of

their term expiration.

(f) Federal representative.--Consistent with Federal

regulations, the individual who is an employee of the Federal

agency responsible for administering the National and Community

Service Act of 1990 and who is designated to serve as a

representative to each State or group of States shall be

included as an ex officio, nonvoting member on the board.

(g) Diversity.--To the extent practicable, the board shall

be diverse with respect to race, ethnicity, religion, age,

gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability

characteristics and geographic representation.

(h) Chairperson.--The chairperson of the board shall be

elected by the voting members of the board. To be eligible to

serve as chairperson, an individual must be an appointed, voting

member of the board.

(i) Rules.--The board may adopt rules governing its

organization and procedures.

(j) Compensation.--The members of the board shall receive no

compensation for their services on the board but shall be

20220SB1162PN1518 - 8 -

