Senate Bill 1162 Printer's Number 1518
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - (4) The Secretary of Health, or a designee.
(5) The Secretary of Human Services, or a designee.
(6) The executive director of the Pennsylvania Higher
Education Assistance Agency, or a designee.
(e) Public officials.--The terms of office of the elected
public officials designated in subsection (b)(2)(iii)(B), (iv),
(v), (vi) and (vii) shall coincide with the terms of their
respective elective or appointive offices. Public official
members shall continue to serve after the expiration of their
term until the appointing authority appoints a replacement
unless the member is no longer a public official at the time of
their term expiration.
(f) Federal representative.--Consistent with Federal
regulations, the individual who is an employee of the Federal
agency responsible for administering the National and Community
Service Act of 1990 and who is designated to serve as a
representative to each State or group of States shall be
included as an ex officio, nonvoting member on the board.
(g) Diversity.--To the extent practicable, the board shall
be diverse with respect to race, ethnicity, religion, age,
gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, disability
characteristics and geographic representation.
(h) Chairperson.--The chairperson of the board shall be
elected by the voting members of the board. To be eligible to
serve as chairperson, an individual must be an appointed, voting
member of the board.
(i) Rules.--The board may adopt rules governing its
organization and procedures.
(j) Compensation.--The members of the board shall receive no
compensation for their services on the board but shall be
20220SB1162PN1518 - 8 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30