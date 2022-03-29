Obesity Rates Aid in Surge of U.S. Wound & Tissue Management Market

Almost 30% of those suffering from diabetes will develop a diabetic foot ulcer in their lifetime, however, this demographic structure of the population will act as a primary growth factor.” — Dr. Kamran Zamanian, Senior Partner and CEO

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iData Research, a global consulting and market research firm, has released exclusive research on the U.S. wound and tissue management market, addressing key insights and growth trends. Overall, the rates of surgeries have increased significantly over the last few years, with the exception of procedure reductions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. However as the market for minimally invasive wound and tissue management devices grow, downward pressure will be applied to the traditional high pricedevices, further fuelling the greater adoption of minimally invasive alternatives.

According to iData's U.S Wound and Tissue Management Market Report, the U.S. market was valued at $10.7 billion in 2021. By 2028, the wound and tissue management market is expected to reach $13.8 billion. This report includes unit sales, average selling prices, market drivers and limiters, competitive market share analysis, and more.

iData’s report on U.S. wound and tissue management includes segmentation on the following markets: wound closure devices, traditional, advanced, moist, antimicrobial and interactive dressings, contact layers, surgical hemostats, tissue sealants, anti-adhesion, negative pressure wound therapy, static compression therapy, and dynamic compression therapy. One of the main trends projected to bolster growth in the wound and tissue management market is the significant percentage of obesity rates in the U.S. With nearly 40% of the population considered obese, the rate of diabetes is expected to increase, and in turn the population suffering from foot ulcer development is projected to surge. Overall, this trickle-down effect has underpinnings that could considerably affect the wound and tissue market.

Among the many competitors within these markets, Ethicon, 3M, and Medtronic are the top three market share leaders. The vast portfolios of these competitors allow for brand recognition and securement of many Group Purchasing Organizing (GPO) contracts.

To accurately estimate market shares, units sold, average selling prices, product segments, and brands as well as procedural volumes, iData Research uses its proprietary market and procedure databases, as well as hospital purchase order data to complement its primary and secondary research initiatives.

