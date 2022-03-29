Lyndonville Fatal Fire/ 224002107
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4002107
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 748-3111
DATE/TIME: 3/29/22 at approximately 0205
INCIDENT LOCATION: 580 Center Street, Lyndonville
VICTIM: Wayne Moore
Age: 63
Residence: 580 Center Street, Lyndonville
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/29/22 at approximately 0205 hours Lyndonville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 580 Center Street in Lyndonville. When they arrived one of the apartments in the building was fully involved and it was learned that there was someone still inside that apartment. Members of the Lyndonville Fire Department entered the apartment where they found Moore. Moore was removed from the residence and was pronounced deceased. No other occupants of the building were injured in the fire. The cause and manner of death is pending autopsy. The Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Safety are currently working to determine and cause and origin of the Fire. The fire does not appeared to be suspicious at this time.