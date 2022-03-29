Submit Release
Lyndonville Fatal Fire/ 224002107

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4002107

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Detective Trooper Christopher Pilner                            

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 3/29/22 at approximately 0205

INCIDENT LOCATION: 580 Center Street, Lyndonville

 

VICTIM: Wayne Moore

Age: 63

Residence: 580 Center Street, Lyndonville

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 3/29/22 at approximately 0205 hours Lyndonville Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire at 580 Center Street in Lyndonville. When they arrived one of the apartments in the building  was fully involved and it was learned that there was someone still inside that apartment. Members of the Lyndonville Fire Department entered the apartment where they found Moore. Moore was removed from the residence and was pronounced deceased. No other occupants of the building were injured in the fire. The cause and manner of death is pending autopsy. The Vermont State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and Department of Public Safety Division of Fire Safety are currently working to determine and cause and origin of the Fire. The fire does not appeared to be suspicious at this time.

 

 

Lyndonville Fatal Fire/ 224002107

