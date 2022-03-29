PD-1 And PD-L1 Inhibitors Market - Discover the 2022 to 2030 Trends, Analysis, Forecasts and Industry Development
The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market was valued at US$ 28,497.82 Mn in 2020PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market was valued at US$ 28,497.82 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is being driven by rising demand for ideal cancer therapeutics, as well as favourable reimbursement policies offered by vendors and insurance providers in some countries. Furthermore, the other prominent factors driving the market growth is the sharp increase in the global prevalence of various cancers, as well as growing elderly population across the world. According to the World Health Organization, cancer is the leading cause of death worldwide, and accounted for nearly 9.6 million deaths in 2018, with lung cancer being the most common cause of death, taking account for 1.76 million deaths. Increased volume of patient pool has resulted in increased demand for adequate therapies.
Increased initiatives by key companies towards research and development of PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors are expected to drive the growth of global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market over the forecast period. For instance, in January 2021, BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company involved in developing and commercializing innovative medicines globally, announced a collaboration and license agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BeiGene's anti-PD-1 antibody tislelizumab in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Russia, European Union member countries, the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland and Japan. The companies have agreed to collaborate on the development of Tislelizumab in these licensed countries, with Novartis responsible for regulatory submissions after a transition period and commercialization following the regulatory approval. Furthermore, both companies may conduct clinical trials around the world to investigate tislelizumab combinations with other cancer treatments.
Key findings on PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2019 has been considered as historic years, 2020 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
• Trends on Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market
• Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Regulatory Landscape
• Overview on Clinical Development of PD-1/PD-L1 Agents
• Competitor Landscape
o Product Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis, 2020
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will encompass comparison of varied services offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• The research study specific to a region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, is also available.
• We offer our reports in different languages which include German, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese and Korean amongst others.
The key market participants:
• Amgen Inc.
• AstraZeneca
• Bristol Myers Squibb Company
• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
• Gilead Sciences, Inc.
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Novartis AG
• Pfizer Inc.
• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Sanofi
• Other Market Participants
Global PD-1 and PD-L1 Inhibitors Market:
• By Type
o PD-1 (Pembrolizumab, Nivolumab, Etc.)
o PD-L1 (Atezolizumab, Avelumab, Etc.)
• By Application
o Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
o Urothelial Carcinoma (UC)
o Esophageal Cancer
o Melanoma
o Head and Neck Cancer
o Others
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
