NAI Legacy Completes $27.2M Syndication of 3-Pack Portfolio
NAI Legacy Completes $27.2M Syndication of 3-Pack Portfolio
First DST of 2022 for NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is pleased to announce that they have completed the syndication of their first Delaware Statutory Trust (DST) in 2022, consisting of three Essential Net-Leased properties. NAI Legacy acted as the sponsor of the "3-pack", pre-packaging them before selling beneficial “shares”; the DST structure allows for monthly distributions based on contribution percentage. Shares of the Trust were also suitable for deferral of capital gains by utilizing section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code.
Melissa Birdsall, Executive Vice President of National Accounts added, “Our comprehensive offerings provide our investors with asset management professionals experienced in acquisitions, portfolio due diligence, property management, accounting, and legal expertise. We are thrilled with the growth and expansion that NAI Legacy experienced in 2021. In 2022, we will continue to expand our tax-advantaged real estate offerings as well as our geographic footprint.”
“It is exciting to be a part of the rapidly growing NAI Legacy family. Our company had many accomplishments in 2021 by closing over $100M of DSTs. With the help of our investment team, we have grown our investor base by over 100 new partners and expanded our reach to three new office locations across the country. We are proud to now offer our expertise and services in Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, and Scottsdale. I look forward to growing this company to its full potential and providing successful investments that allow our investors to reach their financial goals” commented Maggie O’Neill, Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.
The portfolio is diversified across three (3) states (Florida, Minnesota, and South Dakota), and features ±121,698 square feet of net leased properties. The portfolio includes a Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh (Retail-Grocery), Walgreens (Retail-Pharmacy), and Jonny Pops (Industrial). This portfolio allowed 25 investors the opportunity to Create their Legacy with passive ownership on professionally managed properties. Investors are located across 14 states; Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Texas & Wisconsin.
About NAI Legacy
NAI Legacy is the tax-efficient investment platform in the NAI Global Network. NAI Legacy operates as both a provider of real estate investment product and investment services. Our investment division provides our clients with tax-efficient real estate investment solutions such as Delaware Statutory Trust offerings (DSTs), Funds and Direct investment opportunities. Our service division provides clients with comprehensive investment solutions through brokerage, property management and accounting. Through our affiliation with the NAI Global Network, we have direct access to every major market in the United States with over 300 office locations. Our unique offerings of both product and services supported by a national network, allows us to tailor investment services directly for a client’s unique investment criteria across asset classes, geography, risk-tolerance, and investment preference.
