CM3 Building Solutions Awarded The Interlocal Purchasing System Vendor Contract for Energy Savings Performance Contracts

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CM3 Building Solutions, Inc. has been awarded a Vendor Contract for Energy Savings Performance Contracts by The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS).

TIPS is a national purchasing cooperative that offers access to competitively procured purchasing contracts to its membership. Members include non-profit and governmental agencies such as public education organizations, higher education entities, and city or county governments. Similar to other cooperative purchasing programs, TIPS membership provides access to highly competitive products and services with quality vendors, as well as an efficient mechanism for fulfilling bid requirements.

“The TIPS vendor contract award illustrates CM3’s continued commitment to energy savings performance contracting,” states John Hollister, Executive Vice President. “Through TIPS, we can deploy energy efficient and facility modernization solutions for our customers via a streamlined purchasing process.”

Among the performance contract solutions provided are Lighting System Upgrades, Building Automation Systems, HVAC Mechanical System Upgrades, Roof and Window Replacements, Building Envelope Updates, Emergency On-Site Power Generation, and Renewable Energy Systems.

“Our approach is to serve as 'Energy Consultant' for our customers,” notes Hollister. “We look strategically beyond the project at hand to deliver long-term facility modernization goals and energy efficiency planning.”

CM3 is also an Associate Member of the National Association of Energy Service Companies (NAESCO) and is approved by the Department of Energy (DOE) as one of their Qualified List of Energy Services Companies (ESCOs) through a process established in accordance with the Energy Policy Act of 1992. Firms selected for DOE’s Qualified List are eligible to perform Energy Savings Performance Contracting (ESPC) at Federal agencies. CM3 is one of only five Pennsylvania-based companies approved by the DOE on their Qualified List of ESCOs.

About CM3 Building Solutions, Inc.

CM3 delivers building solutions to commercial, healthcare, institutional, non-profit, and municipal facilities throughout the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware community. With expertise in air, energy, security, and communications, the company deploys technologies that maximize the comfort, safety, and efficiency of every facility. Founded in 2002, CM3 has provided building automation, HVAC, and energy savings performance contracting solutions to customers for nearly twenty years. Additionally, the company delivers experienced systems integration and maintenance services for Air Purification, Video Surveillance, Access Control, Intrusion Detection, Public Address, Fire Alarm, Phone, and IT systems.