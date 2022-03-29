CM3 Building Solutions Approved as Trade Ally for the New Jersey Clean Energy Program

CM3 Building Solutions, Inc. Logo

CM3 Building Solutions is now an approved Trade Ally with five New Jersey utility providers as part of the New Jersey Clean Energy Program.

While financial incentives vary based on specific energy efficiency measures, integrated projects, those that encompass multiple efficiency initiatives, do qualify for significantly higher incentives.” — Tom Monahan

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CM3 Building Solutions, Inc. has announced that it is approved as a Trade Ally with five New Jersey utility providers (PSE&G, NJ Natural Gas, South Jersey Industries, JCP&L, and Atlantic City Electric) as part of the New Jersey Clean Energy Program. This approval enables CM3 to operate as an approved vendor to administer all the Energy Rebate Programs for these five utility providers.

The New Jersey Clean Energy Program (NJCEP) was established in 2003 by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities and is administered by the Office of Clean Energy. Through financial incentives, programs, and services, NJCEP promotes increased energy efficiency and the use of clean, renewable sources of energy. This past summer (July 2021), NJCEP modified the program to allow the individual utility providers to administer the Energy Rebate Programs through approved Trade Allies, thereby making the Energy Rebate Programs more accessible to commercial customers.

NJCEP Trade Allies are companies that perform the energy efficiency and renewable energy design, installation, and maintenance services which qualify for energy efficiency incentives. The Trade Ally Program guides customers through a wide range of energy efficiency initiatives, from entry-level assessments and individual prescriptive measures to large-scale energy audits and combined conservation measures.

“The Trade Ally approval is evidence of CM3’s continued commitment to both its customers and to energy efficiency,” states Tom Monahan, Executive Vice President. “Through the Trade Ally Program, we can deploy energy efficient electric equipment and technologies for our customers, and they can receive financial assistance in that implementation.”

Among the energy efficient measures which may qualify for incentives are direct installation, retro-commissioning, building tune-ups, and strategic energy management. Energy efficient equipment which may qualify for incentives include lighting, refrigeration, HVAC equipment, variable speed drives, and building controls. Additionally, the Trade Ally Program allows for a 180-day lookback provision, which enables companies that have already taken energy efficiency measures to apply for financial incentives retroactively. Furthermore, through their utility company’s On Bill Repayment Program, customers can qualify for a 5-year interest-free loan on upgrades not covered by the rebates.

“While financial incentives vary based on specific energy efficiency measures, integrated projects – those that encompass multiple efficiency initiatives - do qualify for significantly higher incentives. This often enables companies to add that second or third building improvement at minimal incremental cost,” Monahan notes. “As an integrator of energy efficiency systems, CM3 is poised to engineer the most beneficial solutions that can maximize value for our customers.”

About CM3 Building Solutions, Inc.

CM3 delivers building solutions to commercial, healthcare, institutional, non-profit, and municipal facilities throughout the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware community. With expertise in air, energy, security, and communications, the company deploys technologies that maximize the comfort, safety, and efficiency of every facility. Founded in 2002, CM3 has provided building automation, HVAC, and energy savings performance contracting solutions to customers for nearly twenty years. Additionally, the company delivers experienced systems integration and maintenance services for Air Purification, Video Surveillance, Access Control, Intrusion Detection, Public Address, Fire Alarm, Phone, and IT systems.