CM3 Building Solutions Approved by U.S. Department of Energy as a Qualified Energy Service Company

FORT WASHINGTON, PA, UNITED STATES, November 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CM3 Building Solutions, Inc. was recently certified by the Department of Energy's (DOE) Federal Energy Management Program as a Qualified Energy Service Company (ESCO).

DOE Qualified companies are eligible to perform energy-savings performance contracting for any federal agency. The DOE Qualified List of ESCOs is composed of about 100 firms that have submitted applications and have been approved by the DOE qualification review board. The certification enables federal agencies to be confident that CM3 has the technical, financial, and administrative capabilities required to conduct a comprehensive energy audit and complete energy savings projects successfully.

"Our mission has always been to maximize the comfort, safety, and efficiency of every facility. Our team has nearly twenty years’ experience in designing and implementing energy-efficient solutions that enable facility modernization while generating a high return on investment," said John Hollister, Executive Vice President of CM3 Building Solutions. “Achieving the DOE certification is both a testament to our past service to our community and evidence of our continued commitment to energy efficiency.”

About CM3 Building Solutions, Inc.

CM3 delivers building solutions to commercial, healthcare, institutional, non-profit, and municipal facilities throughout the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware community. With expertise in air, energy, security, and communications, the company deploys technologies that maximize the comfort, safety, and efficiency of every facility. Founded in 2002, CM3 has provided performance contracting solutions to customers for nearly twenty years. Additionally, the company delivers experienced systems integration and maintenance services for Building Automation, HVAC, Air Purification, Video Surveillance, Access Control, Intrusion Detection, Public Address, Fire Alarm, Telephone, and IT systems.

