Tammy Everett Named Executive Director of the Defense Alliance of North Carolina (DANC)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Tammy Everett was named Executive Director of the Defense Alliance of NC (DANC) by the DANC Executive Board of Directors today.
Executive Board Chair MajGen Mark Brilakis, Marine Corp (Ret) announced, “By a unanimous vote of our Board, Tammy Everett has officially been appointed Executive Director of our organization. We continue to appreciate Tammy’s service and support her in her newest role in leadership of DANC. We look forward to growing the Defense Industry in North Carolina together.”
Tammy is no stranger to the organization with her contributions and leadership. In 2019, Tammy was one of the lead executors of a merger between the North Carolina Defense Business Association (NCDBA) and the North Carolina Military Foundation (NCMF), establishing the Defense Alliance of North Carolina (DANC). Tammy was formerly the Executive Director of NCDBA and has held the position of Senior Director of DANC since the merger. In that role, she has overseen the finances, operations, membership, and event planning for the newly established DANC organization.
“It is an honor and privilege to accept the role as your Executive Director for the Defense Alliance of North Carolina!” said Tammy. She continued by thanking the Executive Board and Management Council for their ongoing support. “DANC would not function without its resolute membership and volunteers who actively participate and advocate for the Defense Industry in North Carolina,” she added.
BG William J. Gothard USA ret. President DANC Management Council added in a note to membership, “It is my immense pleasure to announce this afternoon that the Executive Board has unanimously selected Tammy Everett as our permanent Executive Director! Please join me in congratulating Tammy and recognizing her service to DANC. It is a banner day for her and our organization.”
As a NC native, Tammy Everett moved from her home county of Chatham to Moore County in 1995 and achieved an associate degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management from Sandhills Community College. From 1998 to 2015, Tammy represented Pinehurst Resort in Convention Sales and was responsible for generating local and national group business. This provided her with exceptional knowledge of sales in a competitive environment. She and her family currently reside in Scotland County, with her husband Rob and their twin boys, Christopher, and Matthew.
To learn more about the Defense Alliance of North Carolina, visit https://defensealliancenc.org/.
About the Defense Alliance of North Carolina (DANC):
The Defense Alliance of North Carolina is a private, nonprofit, organization focused on strengthening North Carolina’s defense sector and those who support it. The Alliance combines the powerful leadership of distinguished military officers and industry executives, a large and active membership base, and an impressive set of standing forums and events to support North Carolina’s government, military, business, and academic communities. To learn more about the Defense Alliance of North Carolina, visit https://defensealliancenc.org/.
Our Mission:
Grow North Carolina’s defense economy in a way that creates new long-term investments and job opportunities.
Vision:
Improve the economy of North Carolina by:
- positioning key organizations and senior leaders to assist in the expansion of defense-related business opportunities throughout the state
- leading high-impact strategic growth initiatives
- providing actionable information and networking opportunities to NC entities with defense sector interests.
The Alliance’s unique ability to lead government, military, industry, and academic partners in collaborative efforts toward common objectives continues to create opportunities for North Carolina while augmenting the capabilities of the nation’s military.
Learn more about Tammy Everett and the supporting leaders of DANC, its goals and membership information at our Web site:
https://defensealliancenc.org/about-us/
Cathy Sanita
Executive Board Chair MajGen Mark Brilakis, Marine Corp (Ret) announced, “By a unanimous vote of our Board, Tammy Everett has officially been appointed Executive Director of our organization. We continue to appreciate Tammy’s service and support her in her newest role in leadership of DANC. We look forward to growing the Defense Industry in North Carolina together.”
Tammy is no stranger to the organization with her contributions and leadership. In 2019, Tammy was one of the lead executors of a merger between the North Carolina Defense Business Association (NCDBA) and the North Carolina Military Foundation (NCMF), establishing the Defense Alliance of North Carolina (DANC). Tammy was formerly the Executive Director of NCDBA and has held the position of Senior Director of DANC since the merger. In that role, she has overseen the finances, operations, membership, and event planning for the newly established DANC organization.
“It is an honor and privilege to accept the role as your Executive Director for the Defense Alliance of North Carolina!” said Tammy. She continued by thanking the Executive Board and Management Council for their ongoing support. “DANC would not function without its resolute membership and volunteers who actively participate and advocate for the Defense Industry in North Carolina,” she added.
BG William J. Gothard USA ret. President DANC Management Council added in a note to membership, “It is my immense pleasure to announce this afternoon that the Executive Board has unanimously selected Tammy Everett as our permanent Executive Director! Please join me in congratulating Tammy and recognizing her service to DANC. It is a banner day for her and our organization.”
As a NC native, Tammy Everett moved from her home county of Chatham to Moore County in 1995 and achieved an associate degree in Hotel & Restaurant Management from Sandhills Community College. From 1998 to 2015, Tammy represented Pinehurst Resort in Convention Sales and was responsible for generating local and national group business. This provided her with exceptional knowledge of sales in a competitive environment. She and her family currently reside in Scotland County, with her husband Rob and their twin boys, Christopher, and Matthew.
To learn more about the Defense Alliance of North Carolina, visit https://defensealliancenc.org/.
About the Defense Alliance of North Carolina (DANC):
The Defense Alliance of North Carolina is a private, nonprofit, organization focused on strengthening North Carolina’s defense sector and those who support it. The Alliance combines the powerful leadership of distinguished military officers and industry executives, a large and active membership base, and an impressive set of standing forums and events to support North Carolina’s government, military, business, and academic communities. To learn more about the Defense Alliance of North Carolina, visit https://defensealliancenc.org/.
Our Mission:
Grow North Carolina’s defense economy in a way that creates new long-term investments and job opportunities.
Vision:
Improve the economy of North Carolina by:
- positioning key organizations and senior leaders to assist in the expansion of defense-related business opportunities throughout the state
- leading high-impact strategic growth initiatives
- providing actionable information and networking opportunities to NC entities with defense sector interests.
The Alliance’s unique ability to lead government, military, industry, and academic partners in collaborative efforts toward common objectives continues to create opportunities for North Carolina while augmenting the capabilities of the nation’s military.
Learn more about Tammy Everett and the supporting leaders of DANC, its goals and membership information at our Web site:
https://defensealliancenc.org/about-us/
Cathy Sanita
Hummingbird Creative Group
+1 919-247-0522
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn