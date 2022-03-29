Founder of Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips: Healthy Snacks Keep Rising in Popularity
The main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is green plantains, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
American consumers realize that sugar-riddled snacks are unhealthy, which is why Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the perfect snack for the post-pandemic era.
Plantains Considered a ‘Superfood’ Rich in Vitamins, Minerals, and Fiber
Even before COVID-19, consumers around the world, especially in the U.S., wanted healthier snacks to eat.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The popularity of healthy snacks keeps increasing with exponential growth because of the worldwide pandemic.
“Even before COVID-19, consumers around the world, especially in the U.S., wanted healthier snacks to eat,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite. “Now, people are doubling down on healthy snacks because of the two-year health crisis.”
Paulose said people are hyper-focused on all aspects of their health, including what they eat.
A 2021 report from Glanbia Nutritionals projects that the global healthy snacks sector will reach $98 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 5.8 percent between 2020-2025.
“The report tells us that North America is the largest consumer of healthy snacks,” Paulose said, adding that the market is growing in Latin America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.
Paulose said consumers are looking for healthy snacks made from fruits and vegetables.
“Interestingly, plantains are fruits, but they are eaten and cooked like vegetables,” Paulose said. “Plantains are an excellent source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals, and are high in Potassium, Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and Magnesium. “
To keep Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips as healthy as possible, Paulose said he uses only three simple ingredients: green plantains, canola oil, and salt.
“Today’s consumers want to understand what they are eating,” he added. “They don’t want to see chemicals listed as ingredients. They want simple, healthy, easy-to-understand ingredients.”
Paulose said Mr. Favourite introduced its three flavors of plantain chips to buyers from large and small retail chains who attended last week’s “Weight Management, Nutrition, and Vitamin Program” hosted by ECRM.
ECRM brings buyers and brands with new products together for private one-on-one meetings. Buyers attending the ECRM event represent regional and national food, drug and mass health chains.
“We will be launching our chips in America soon,” Paulose said. “We believe consumers are looking for healthy snacks like our plantain chips.”
Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips come in three flavors – original plantain, sour cream, and onion, garlic. The chips are also sugar-free, 100 percent vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free.
Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are now available on OneLavi.com, a boutique health, wellness, and beauty website.
For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.
