Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Trading Market is Forecasted to Gain Incredible Growth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Courtesy of continuous technological advancements and rising demand for hassle-free operational processes, the artificial intelligence (AI) in stock trading market is expected to grow in the years ahead. The growth of this market is driven majorly due to increased adoption of advanced technologies in various industries including the stock market. The age-old making business was in desperate need of revamping and this is where artificial intelligence (AI) arrived in the picture. Several processes, right from opening a demat account to selling of stocks, the AI in mang ways has revolutionized the stock trading market. It has once again proven that technology and human intelligence can walk hand-in-hand. The AI today is not only helping in streamlining of processes, it is integral part of various trading software used for analysing trade. Despite initial apprehension from traditional organizations, the artificial intelligence (AI) in stock trading market is not only here to stay but also witness substantial amount of growth.
The global artificial intelligence (AI) in stock trading market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 19.54% over the forecast period, owing to multiple reasons. Most of the organizations are using AI for evaluations of risk by processing huge amount of data. With the help of AI, the investors can very easily check data and notes related to their finances. While most of the processes are time consuming, the implementation of AI has proven to be a boon. On the basis of evaluation done through recognition technology, artificial intelligence automatically recommends and gives tips to cash on any favourable trading opportunity. Along with all the benefits, it almost brings down the element of errors and this attracts most of the stock trading organizations.
COVID-19 Pandemic's Impact on the Growth of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Trading Market
Despite COVID-19 pandemic, the stock market not only managed to survive but also grow. This was only possible because of the present-day technology. Availability of several virtual trading platforms, the damage to this industry was successfully avoided. At the times, when most of the industries running on human resources had to incur losses, the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) proved to be a great decision for stock trading market. Opening a new demat account, managing transactions was easy at the time of lockdown. Investors were able to take important decisions related to their stocks or withdraw funds at the time when they required it the most.
By Offering, the Solutions segment Accounted for the Highest Share in Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Trading Market in 2021
The solutions segment accounted for most of the revenue generated by the artificial intelligence (AI) in stock trading market. This was basically because of easy installation process, and lower costs due to cloud-based solutions. On the other hand, the services segment is forecasted to witness growth. The services usually mint revenue in the form of recurring expenses like license renewal and maintenance charges.
By Region, North America Dominated the Market in Terms of Revenue in 2021, Driven by the Rise in Adoption and Awareness about Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Trading Market
In terms of market share, the region of North America is expected to emerge as a winner. This is primarily because of several stock trading companies being inclined towards use of latest technologies. The presence of one of the biggest stock exchanges also contributes to the growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) in stock trading market. Meanwhile, the region of Asia Pacific is forecasted to witness fastest growth over the forecast period. The region is home to several buzzing economies where the major part of youth is now turning towards stock trading. This will immensely help the artificial intelligence (AI) in the stock trading market.
The key players operating in the global artificial intelligence (AI) in stock trading market are:
• 111Dimtech
• AlphaSense Inc.
• Auquan
• BlackBoxStocks
• Darktrace
• DataRobot Inc
• Époque Plus AG
• EQUBOT
• Flip Investor Inc
• GreenKey Technologies LLC
• Imperative Execution Inc. (IntelligentCross)
• Kavout Corporation
• LOOKING GLASS INVESTMENTS
• ai
• Sigmoidal LLC
• Tata Consultancy Services Limited
• Tech Trader
• Trade Ideas, LLC
• Trading Technologies International, Inc.
• TrendSpider LLC.
• Other Market Participants
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Trading Market Segmentation:
The artificial intelligence (AI) in stock trading market has been segmented by offering, organization size, application, technology, region which are further classified into regions and its respective countries:
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Trading Market Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Solutions
• Services
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Trading Market Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Trading Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Fraud Detection and Cyber Security
• Portfolio Management and Trading
• Automation
• Stock Forecasting and Reporting
• Pattern Analysis
• Customer Service Management
• Finance and Accounting
• Others
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Trading Market Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Machine Learning
• Natural Language Processing
• Computer Vision
• Others
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Stock Trading Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn