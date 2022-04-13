Niagara Institute Launches New Quiz to Determine Conflict Management Style
What’s your conflict style? Take this free quiz to find out.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Niagara Institute, an industry leader in relevant and practical professional development for everyday leaders, today announced it is offering a new quiz for individuals to identify their conflict management style, as well as a guide that uncovers the strengths and weaknesses of their style. The “Conflict Management Styles Quiz” and corresponding guide can be accessed on their website.
Conflict is universal. In any environment where people work together, interact with one another, experience stress and pressure, and deal with competing priorities and goals, conflict is bound to happen. So, the question isn’t how you avoid conflict at work; when conflict arises, how do you handle it?
Niagara’s Institute’s new conflict management styles quiz and guide for navigating conflict at work uncover:
>> Which one of the five conflict management styles you use
>> The advantages of each conflict style
>> The disadvantages of each conflict style
>> The three lessons everyone can learn from each conflict style
“Given the inevitability of conflict at work, it’s essential to understand the advantages and disadvantages of your conflict management style and the other styles as well,” says Michelle Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer at Niagara Institute. “Our latest quiz and guide is an excellent resource for individuals to understand their peers’ and leaders’ approaches to conflict, so they can adapt their conflict style as needed to de-escalate disagreements and turn conflict into productive outcomes.”
For more information about this toolkit or the programs, custom solutions, and coaching packages Niagara Institute offers, visit the company’s website at www.niagarainstitute.com.
