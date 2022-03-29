Global Plant Protein Supplements Market, Research Study, Revenue, Overview, Key Players, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Absolute Markets Insights introduce new research on Global Plant Protein Supplements covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Global Plant Protein Supplements explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing.
In terms of revenue, the global plant protein supplements market was valued at US$ 5,241.58 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Danone SA, General Nutrition Centers (GNC) Holdings Inc., Glanbia plc., Health Group Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Inc., Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Muscle Pharm Corporation, NOW Foods, Nutiva Inc, Orgain Inc., PepsiCo, Reliance Vitamin Company Inc., The Nature's Bounty Co., The Simply Good Food Co, True Nutrition, Other Market Participants.
The study provides comprehensive outlook vital to keep market knowledge up to date segmented by Residential Sector, Commercial Sector & Industrial Sector, & Others and 18+ countries across the globe along with insights on emerging & major players. If you want to analyse different companies involved in the Plant Protein Supplements industry according to your targeted objective or geography we offer customization according to requirements.
Industry Trends
Plant-based protein supplement products are protein supplements that are processed and generated from several types of nutritional plant sources. Soy, pea, chickpea, brown rice, and other plant-based sources are among the most common constituents in plant protein supplements. Plant protein supplements are one of the most effective forms of protein obtained from plants. Plant-based protein supplements are extremely healthy. Powders, like whey protein, can offer the human body protein as well as other essential nutrients including fibre, vitamins, and minerals.
Consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits and preference for plant-based foods is fuelling the growth of the plant protein supplements market
Consumers are increasingly adopting plant-based diets as their understanding of animal cruelty and environmental sustainability grows. Consumer perceptions that plant-based products are safer and healthier than animal-based products are fuelling the rise of the plant protein supplements market. Manufacturers have been driven to develop new sources of plant protein due to the expanding vegan population and preference for vegetarian diets. The rise in vegan population and increased awareness of the benefits of healthy food products are two significant factors driving demand for plant protein supplements products. Furthermore, rising health consciousness, disposable income, and knowledge of chemical-free products are all factors driving market expansion.
Plant-based protein sources are linked to allergies which are hampering the growth of the market
Increased consumption of concentrated versions of pea and other plant-protein isolates than in traditional diets may produce allergy reactions in people who have never had difficulties eating these plant proteins before. Soy is one of the Big Eight allergens, along with cow's milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, fish, and shellfish that accounts for 90% of all food allergies, according to studies. When human immune system misinterprets the mild proteins found in soy as hazardous, antibodies are produced to oppose them, resulting in a soy allergy. These factors are likely to hinder the plant protein supplements market demand.
Global Plant Protein Supplements Market Sources Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Pea
• Hemp Seeds
• Rice
• Chickpea
• Soy
• Sacha Inch
• Spirulina
• Pumpkin Seed
• Blue-Green Algae
• Others
Global Plant Protein Supplements Market Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Online
• Offline
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Others
Global Plant Protein Supplements Market Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Chewables
• Tablets
• Capsules
• Powder
• Softgels
• Others
Global Plant Protein Supplements Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Bone & Joint Support
• Children's Health
• Cognitive Health
• Detox & Liver Support
• Diet & Weight Management
• Digestive Support
• Eye Health
• Heart Health
• Immune Support
• Men's Health
• Nervous System Support
• Skin Health
• Sleep & Mood Support
• Women's Health
• Sports Nutrition
• Others
Global Plant Protein Supplements Market End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Infants
• Adolescents
• Adult
• Elderly
Global Plant Protein Supplements Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Customers May Help Identify Market Gaps
Additionally, study precisely covers and examine survey analysis by end users along with primary respondents from Industry to assess market evaluation. The qualitative commentary on changing market dynamics of Plant Protein Supplements Market – Outlook and Forecast and consumer behaviour and purchasing patterns helps identify real market gaps. This survey of HTF took a holistic view of consumer behaviours and market perceptions from the start of the pandemic and throughout.
For Consumer Centric Market, Survey or Demand Side Analysis customization is provided wherever applicable which consider Buying behaviour, demographic factor such as Age, Gender, Occupation, Income Level or Education while gathering data. (if applicable)
Identify Opportunities for Plant Protein Supplements Market – Outlook and Forecast Market Growth
In this crowded, fast-moving landscape, marketing teams have to create big impact with less information to work with. With countless industry related announcements made every day, it becomes noteworthy to get real insights out of it. Under normal circumstances, to check pulse on your product/services and identify new opportunities; market survey released by Absolute Markets Insights may get you desired results.
Assess Your Strengths
The in-depth competitive landscape and detailed company profile helps you benchmark technological advancement, business strategies, market development activities, latest innovation in products/services offering. It is always crucial to assess our strength to have competitive edge henceforth SWOT analysis along with financials, business overview and products/services specification provides a perfect assessment. Also, the market research gaps and opportunities are revealed and recommended in such a way to reduce the risk to make the company’s marketing strategy cost-effective for business.
Key Questions Answered with this Study
1) What makes Plant Protein Supplements Market feasible for long term investment?
2) Know value chain areas where players can create value?
3) Teritorry that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?
4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?
5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Plant Protein Supplements market?
6) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?
7) How influencing factors driving the demand of Plant Protein Supplements in next few years?
8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Plant Protein Supplements market growth?
9) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?
10) How Technology and Customer-Centric Innovation is bringing big Change in Plant Protein Supplements Market?
