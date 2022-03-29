Global T-Cell Therapy Market Latest Trends, Analysis & Forecast (2021 - 2029): A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- Global T-Cell Therapy Market Research Report initially provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and technology, post which the report explores into the international players in the market. The report profiles the key players in the industry, along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the market. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the T-Cell Therapy Market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market. Global T-Cell Therapy Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.45% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). Rise in cases of cancer, especially lymphoma and myeloma, is expected to trigger the revenue growth in the global T-Cell therapy market.
How Absolute Market Insights is Exceptional in Nature?
The research report on Global T-Cell Therapy Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2018 – 2029), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2018 and 2019 has been considered as historic years, 2020 as the base year, while 2021 to 2029 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
• Trends on Global T-Cell Therapy Market
• Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitor Landscape
o Product Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis, 2020
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will include comparison of different products offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.
The Coronavirus crisis has provided additional emphasis on the plight of cancer patients globally. People with cancer have a greater chance of falling victims to the complications during the phase, as well as the recovery phase. Continuous cough, a common after effect of coronavirus infection, for instance, can prove detrimental to the health of individuals who are affected by lung cancer. Therefore, various organizations in countries such as the U.S., China, India, the UK, etc., are investing towards the development of advanced cancer treatment therapies, especially T-cell therapy. Around 135 companies that are working on T-cell therapy received a funding of approximately US$ 18 billion in 2020 for the development of novel methods for cancer treatment. The pandemic has also increased the awareness regarding advanced cancer treatment methods, which is positively impacting the growth of the global T-Cell therapy market.
Lymphoma, which is a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, usually affects people between the ages of 15 and 40. People above the age of 55 have greater chances of being affected by Hodgkin lymphoma. Studies show that around 90,390 individuals in the U.S. are expected to be victims of lymphoma in 2021 alone, with 21,680 individuals perishing due to the same. T-cell therapy is largely being seen as a viable alternative for traditional lymphoma treatment methods. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved treatment methods like Tisagenlecleucel, Axicabtagene ciloleucel, Brexucabtagene autoleucel, amongst others. T-cell therapy can be used especially in cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) patients that have not been cured using refractory therapies. Companies are increasingly working on developing novel T-cell therapy solutions that can cater to the needs of lymphoma patients, and helping in increasing their 5-year survival rate. T-cell therapy for lymphoma applications is expected to gain popularity in the coming years, thereby leading to the growth of the global T-Cell therapy market.
Based on Absolute Markets Insights' findings, the Asia Pacific region, supported by countries such as India, China, Australia, amongst others, is expected to growth the fastest in the global T-Cell therapy market. The rising prevalence of various forms of cancers, coupled with the growth in support towards cancer treatment technology is expected to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific T-Cell therapy market. China, for instance, has approved the use of CAR T-cell therapy. The Chinese medical board found that T-cell therapy is useful against certain types of cancers which are in the last stage. The treatment is expected to cost around US$ 154,000. However, the cost is expected to be subsidised in government hospitals and clinics, which will boost the adoption of T-cell therapy, thereby leading to the growth of the global T-Cell therapy market.
Here are some of the prominent companies that are present in the global T-Cell therapy market:
• Amgen Inc.
• Autolus
• bluebird bio, Inc.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Cartesian Therapeutics
• Celgene
• Fate Therapeutics
• Gilead Sciences, Inc.
• Juno Therapeutics
• JW Therapeutics
• Kite Pharma, Inc.
• Medigene AG
• Merck KGaA
• Miltenyi Biotech
• Novartis AG
• Pfizer Inc.
• Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
• TCR Therapeutics.
• Other Market Participants
Global T-cell Therapy Market
By Clinical Trial Phase
• Preclinical
• Phase I
• Phase II
• Phase III/Pivotal
• FDA Approval
By Types
• Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) therapy
• Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy
• Engineered T Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy
By Indication
• Blood Cancer
• Lymphoma Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer
• Colon Cancer
• Ovarian Cancer
• Pancreatic Cancer
• Liver Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Multiple Myeloma
• Others
By Application
• Kids
• Adults
By End Users
• Healthcare Professionals
• Cancer Treatment Centres
• Research Centers
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
The Coronavirus crisis has provided additional emphasis on the plight of cancer patients globally. People with cancer have a greater chance of falling victims to the complications during the phase, as well as the recovery phase. Continuous cough, a common after effect of coronavirus infection, for instance, can prove detrimental to the health of individuals who are affected by lung cancer. Therefore, various organizations in countries such as the U.S., China, India, the UK, etc., are investing towards the development of advanced cancer treatment therapies, especially T-cell therapy. Around 135 companies that are working on T-cell therapy received a funding of approximately US$ 18 billion in 2020 for the development of novel methods for cancer treatment. The pandemic has also increased the awareness regarding advanced cancer treatment methods, which is positively impacting the growth of the global T-Cell therapy market.
Lymphoma, which is a cancer that affects the lymphatic system, usually affects people between the ages of 15 and 40. People above the age of 55 have greater chances of being affected by Hodgkin lymphoma. Studies show that around 90,390 individuals in the U.S. are expected to be victims of lymphoma in 2021 alone, with 21,680 individuals perishing due to the same. T-cell therapy is largely being seen as a viable alternative for traditional lymphoma treatment methods. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved treatment methods like Tisagenlecleucel, Axicabtagene ciloleucel, Brexucabtagene autoleucel, amongst others. T-cell therapy can be used especially in cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) patients that have not been cured using refractory therapies. Companies are increasingly working on developing novel T-cell therapy solutions that can cater to the needs of lymphoma patients, and helping in increasing their 5-year survival rate. T-cell therapy for lymphoma applications is expected to gain popularity in the coming years, thereby leading to the growth of the global T-Cell therapy market.
Based on Absolute Markets Insights' findings, the Asia Pacific region, supported by countries such as India, China, Australia, amongst others, is expected to growth the fastest in the global T-Cell therapy market. The rising prevalence of various forms of cancers, coupled with the growth in support towards cancer treatment technology is expected to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific T-Cell therapy market. China, for instance, has approved the use of CAR T-cell therapy. The Chinese medical board found that T-cell therapy is useful against certain types of cancers which are in the last stage. The treatment is expected to cost around US$ 154,000. However, the cost is expected to be subsidised in government hospitals and clinics, which will boost the adoption of T-cell therapy, thereby leading to the growth of the global T-Cell therapy market.
Here are some of the prominent companies that are present in the global T-Cell therapy market:
• Amgen Inc.
• Autolus
• bluebird bio, Inc.
• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
• Cartesian Therapeutics
• Celgene
• Fate Therapeutics
• Gilead Sciences, Inc.
• Juno Therapeutics
• JW Therapeutics
• Kite Pharma, Inc.
• Medigene AG
• Merck KGaA
• Miltenyi Biotech
• Novartis AG
• Pfizer Inc.
• Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
• TCR Therapeutics.
• Other Market Participants
Global T-cell Therapy Market
By Clinical Trial Phase
• Preclinical
• Phase I
• Phase II
• Phase III/Pivotal
• FDA Approval
By Types
• Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) therapy
• Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy
• Engineered T Cell Receptor (TCR) Therapy
By Indication
• Blood Cancer
• Lymphoma Cancer
• Colorectal Cancer
• Colon Cancer
• Ovarian Cancer
• Pancreatic Cancer
• Liver Cancer
• Lung Cancer
• Multiple Myeloma
• Others
By Application
• Kids
• Adults
By End Users
• Healthcare Professionals
• Cancer Treatment Centres
• Research Centers
• Others
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
