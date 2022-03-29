Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Projection, Growth Analysis and Industry Forecast up to 2029
Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market was valued at US$ 3892.34 Mn in 2020 Growing at a CAGR of 26.5% over the Forecast Period (2021 – 2029).PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report titled as Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market published by Absolute Markets Insights helps our users to get a better understanding in taking intellectual and informed decisions regarding the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) industry. The report contains a comprehensive list of the major players leading the Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market by delivering market feasible data sources gathered from verifiable sources and then further analyzed. The quality report is written with the single goal of making our clients empowered with the thorough knowledge of market capacities in a real-time market outline.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1056
The global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market is driven by a growth in demand for setting up private networks that can handle both data and voice functionalities. The handling of such networks can be greatly simplified by using a virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) solution. Companies are largely investing in the modernization of private networks, and the market participants are able to acquire more clients by offering cloud-based vEPC solutions that can be subscribed monthly or yearly ( or for a customized period) for a nominal rate. Huawei, for instance, provides a cloud-based EPC solution that relies on network functions virtualization (NFV) methodology for the virtualization of EPC systems. It supports functions like charging gateway (CG) and domain name server (DNS), amongst others. The rise in demand for optimizing network performance and reducing costs amongst organizations is paving way for the growth of the global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market.
The COVID-19 pandemic has transformed the manner in which the businesses are operating globally. There has been a rise in focus on remote working, as government bodies are increasingly trying to control the spread of the pandemic by enforcing measures that can reduce physical contact amongst individuals. Companies are increasingly deploying cloud--based virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) solutions to increase efficiency and reduce network-based overheads during the pandemic. Cloud-based solutions ensure that the end-users needn't invest heavily in procuring additional hardware for setting up a virtualized evolved packet core. Hence, the pandemic is supplementing the growth of the global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market, and the market revenue is expected to see a spike in the coming years.
Based on the regional revenue, the Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast years in the global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market. The rise in demand for vEPC solutions amongst small and medium enterprises in the Asia Pacific region, coupled with the growth in awareness about the benefits of setting up a virtualized evolved packet core amongst businesses, is a major reason for higher forecasted growth of the Asia Pacific region in the global virtualized evolved packet core (vEPC) market. Furthermore, the market participants are largely focussing on providing vEPC solutions in the Asia Pacific region due to the growth in adoption of 5G based networks amongst businesses. The market is expected to see robust growth in the next decade, since the companies are largely investing in the transformation of their private network infrastructure.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1056
How Absolute Market Insights is Unique in Nature?
The research report on Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2029), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2019 has been considered as historic years, 2020 as the base year, while 2021 to 2029 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
• Trends on Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market
• Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitor Landscape
o Product Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis, 2020
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will encompass comparison of varied services offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• The research study specific to a region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, is also available.
• We offer our reports in different languages which include German, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese and Korean amongst others.
The key market participants operating in the global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) market are:
• Affirmed Networks
• Athonet srl
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
• IPLOOK
• Mavenir Systems, Inc.
• Nanjing ZTE software Co. Ltd.
• NEC Corporation
• Nokia
• SAMSUNG
• Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
• Telrad Networks
• Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1056
Global Virtualized Evolved Packet Core (vEPC) Market:
By Offering
• Solutions
• Services
o Implementation and Maintenance
o Training and Consulting
o Development and Integration
o Others
By Deployment
• Cloud
• On Premise
By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
By Network Type
• 4G
• 5G
• Others
By End-Users
• Telecom Operators
• Enterprises and Businesses
By Application
• Small to Medium Size Networks
• Private or Enterprise LTE Networks
• Fixed Wireless Access Networks
• Remote & Rural Networks
• Public Safety Broadband Networks
• Machine To Machine(M2M) Networks
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Browse more trending reports by Absolute Markets Insights:
Laboratory Informatics Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Laboratory-Informatics-Market-2021---2029-1032
Virtual Rehabilitation Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Virtual-Rehabilitation-Market-2021---2029-1035
Cryptocurrency Based Payment Card Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Cryptocurrency-Based-Payment-Card-Market-2021---2029-1041
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
+1 510-420-1213
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn