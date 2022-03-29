Submit Release
Royalton Barracks // UPDATE - Arrest on Warrant

***UPDATE***UPDATE***

 

On 03/28/2022, at approximately 2:37pm, Troopers with the Vermont State Police located Shawn Currier (34) in Hartford. Currier was placed under arrest for a warrant for multiple counts of Burglary into an Occupied Dwelling, Grand Larceny, Petit Larceny, and Unlawful Mischief. Currier was also cited for Aggravated Operating without Owner’s Consent, for multiple car thefts. Currier was held on $10,000 bail and will appear in Windsor County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 03/29/2022 at 12:30pm.

 

Vermont State Police believes that Currier may have been involved with additional burglaries/thefts in the Windsor County area. If you were a victim of a burglary/theft and have not reported it, you are encouraged to contact your local police agency to make the report.

 

***UPDATE***UPDATE***

 

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION

        

CASE#: 22B2000818

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Max Fabian                           

STATION: Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 03/15/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 12, Hartland

VIOLATION: Burglary, Petit Larceny, Unlawful Mischief, Receiving Stolen Property

 

ACCUSED: Shawn Currier                                               

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Since January 2022, Vermont State Police have received multiple burglaries and larcenies within the Route 12 corridor of Hartland, VT. Through investigation, as well as information from the public, Shawn Currier (34) was connected to these incidents. On 03/15/2022, Troopers from the Royalton Barracks conducted a search warrant on Currier’s residence on VT Route 12 in Hartland. Multiple items that were reported as stolen were recovered from the residence. The Vermont State Police is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Currier, whose picture is attached to this press release.

 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Royalton Barracks at (802)234-9933. Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit

 

This case remains an open and active investigation, and no further information is currently available.   

 

 

