Webinar: Understanding the Role of Information Technology Specialists in Supporting School Safety Before, During, and After an Emergency

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a Webinar on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET. This Webinar will highlight the role of information technology (IT) specialists in supporting school safety efforts at the local and state levels.

The objectives of this 60-minute Webinar are to:

  • Highlight the role of IT specialists in supporting school safety efforts at the local and state levels.
  • Demonstrate the importance of developing a collaborative planning team to support emergency operations plan development, as outlined in Step 1 of the six-step planning process detailed in the Guide for Developing High-Quality School Emergency Operations Plans.
  • Discuss the role that IT specialists play in supporting the National Preparedness System mission areas — prevention, protection, mitigation, response, and recovery — as well as their role in the before, during, and after phases of a potential emergency.
  • Share resources to assist IT specialists in collaborating with and supporting school safety efforts at the local and state levels.

Register on the REMS TA Center Website to participate in the Webinar

Presenters:

U.S. Department of Education, Student Privacy Policy Office, Privacy Technical Assistance Center (PTAC)

  • Ross Lemke, PTAC Director
  • Mike Tassey, Data Security Advisor

Rialto Unified School District

  • Alex Rodriguez, Emergency Operations Specialist

REMS TA Center

  • Candace Ferguson, Training & Technical Assistance Senior Research Associate

Questions About the Event?

Contact the REMS TA Center Help Desk at 1-855-781-REMS [7367] or info@remstacenter.org from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday.

Can’t make the live event? This Webinar will be archived on the REMS TA Center Website within 7 business days.

