Global White Noise Machine Market is rising at a CAGR of 5.5%, over the Forecast Period 2021 - 2029
The Global White Noise Machine Market Report by Absolute Markets Insights is a meticulously undertaken study.
Since the COVID-19 disease outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to nearly 100 nations, prompting the World Health Organization to declare it as a public health emergency. The arrival of COVID-19 underlined the relevance of digital solutions in addressing the myriad difficulties that healthcare organizations face. Digital technologies have and will continue to take center stage. Increased incidences of insomnia and poor sleep amidst pandemics due to anxiety are projected to drive the white noise machine market over the future years. According to the data from Sleep Foundation, 35.2 percent of all adults in the United States report sleeping for less than seven hours per night on an average. Women are up to 40% more likely than males to suffer from insomnia over their lifetime. Also, cases of obstructive sleep apnea includes 15-30% of males and 10-30% of females. White noise machines help to block out surrounding sounds, which can aid in sleep for people. White noise devices are also used by some people to help them focus and to also soothe infants.
An increase in the number of occurrences of insomnia, as well as the increased adoption of modern electronic devices for better sleep, are factors driving the growth of global white noise machine market. Furthermore, the growing issue of sleep disturbances is likely to accelerate market growth throughout the forecast period. Furthermore, some of the market's major players are introducing new products to expand their consumer base and strengthen their position in the market. In September 2016, Adaptive Sound Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) released the LectroFan Micro Wireless, a compact fan and white noise sound machine that also functions as a Bluetooth speaker system. The LectroFan Micro is a high-quality compact sound machine designed for sleep, relaxing, studying, and conversation privacy. It's also a wireless, portable Bluetooth speaker system that connects to a smartphone, tablet, computer, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.
Our 402+ Pages Report titled, “White Noise Machine Market - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 - 2029”, will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global market size and forecast values (2015 – 2029), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Years Considered (2015 – 2029)
o Historic Years: 2015 - 2019
o Base Year: 2020
o Forecast Years: 2021 – 2029
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends)
• Analysis on Impact of Covid-19: Global White Noise Machine Market
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
o Mergers and Acquisitions
o Product Launches
o Investments Trends
o R&D Initiatives
• Market Share Analysis, 2020
• Detailed profiles of major market participants operating in the market, encompassing information pertaining to company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies
• Region specific reports including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America are also available in our repository.
• The reports can be provided in different languages including French, Korean, Japanese, Arabic, Spanish, German, Russian, Chinese and other languages.
Key Companies in the global white noise machine market are:
• Conair LLC
• Hatch, Inc.
• HoMedics
• Sleepow
• SNOOZ
• Sound+Sleep
• Sweet Zzz
• Yogasleep
• Other Market Participants
Further key findings from the global white noise machine market report are mentioned below:
• The portable white noise machines is predicted to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period, driven by rising traveler demand and rising trends in the use of advanced electronic devices. Some of the key players in the white noise machine market are contributing to the segment growth and developing products in response of the growing demand. For instance, the white noise machine invented by HoMedics, SoundSpa, is ultra-portable. It’s tiny and portable design allows customers to take it with them wherever they go. It has rechargeable lithium-ion batteries that allow users to use the machine for up to 12 hours before needing to be recharged.
• Children users in the white noise machine market are expected to be the fastest growing segment over the forecast period, owing to the advantages of using white noise to help newborns sleep. White noise devices are specifically gaining traction across families with many children of varying ages.
• Home application segment held the largest share of the global white noise machine market in 2020. Increasing demand of noise machine for better sleep at home for babies and adults, as well as a focus on education for children has contributed towards the segment’s growth in the global market. For instance, Sound of Sleep Company developed a white noise machine for home use to help users sleep better. It features 64 distinct sound profiles that have been scientifically designed to promote deeper sleep, relaxation, and renewal. Furthermore, the SE includes patented Adaptive Sound technology, which allows the machine to intelligently listen to its surroundings and automatically raise the volume to mask out unwanted noises.
• By distribution channel, online segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the white noise machine market over the forecast period. Some of factors such as rising penetration of internet, increasing usage of smartphone, tablet and other electronic devices, and availability of significant information of product on the internet is contributing towards the online segment’s growth over the forecast period. By utilizing online platforms, businesses were able to reach a global audience, thereby increasing sales opportunities.
• Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast years in the global white noise machine market. The region's growth is attributed to increasing population and consistently developing economies, increasing adoption advanced technologies, and supportive government regulations in major economies such as China, India, and Japan.
Global White Noise Machine Market Segmentation
Absolute Markets Insights has segmented the global white noise machine market based on type, users, application, distribution channel, and region.
Global White Noise Machine Market: Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2029)
• Portable Type
• Plug In Type
• Combination Type
• Others
Global White Noise Machine Market: Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2029)
• Children
• Adult
Global White Noise Machine Market: Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2029)
• Home
• Workplaces
• Travel
• Others
Global White Noise Machine Market: Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2029)
• Online
• Offline
Global White Noise Machine Market: Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2029)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
