Plant Based Proteins Market, Size, Research Report, Opportunities, Analysis, Growth, Latest Innovations & Forecast 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest released Plant Based Proteins Market Research Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. With this assesment the aim is to provide viewpoint on upcoming trends, growth drivers, opinions and facts derived from industry executives with statistically supported and market validated data. Furthermore, a detailed commentary on How or Why this market may see a growth momentum during the forecast period is analysed and correlated with dominating and emerging players strength and weakness.
In terms of revenue, the global plant based proteins market was valued at US$ 9,831 Mn in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 15.32% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries.Some of the key players operating in the global plant based proteins market are: ADM, AMCO Proteins, BENEO, Burcon, Cargill, Incorporated, DuPont Nutrition Biosciences ApS, Emsland Group, ETChems, Glanbia plc, Ingredion Incorporated, Kerry, NOW Foods, Parabel Nutrition, PURIS, Roquette Frères, Tate & Lyle, The Green Labs LLC.
Key questions answered in this report:
• What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Plant Based Proteins Market?
• What are the key driving factors propelling the Plant Based Proteins Market forward?
• What are the most important companies in the Plant Based Proteins Market Industry?
• What segments does the Plant Based Proteins Market cover?
• How can I receive a free copy of the Plant Based Proteins Market sample report and company profiles?
Industry Trends
The rising demand for plant proteins is majorly owing to its use in new product development in the developing vegetarian and vegan foods sector. Although significant new product development have occurred till date, many of the plant protein foods are of lower sensory quality than their dairy-based equivalents. There remains, therefore, a significant opportunity to develop new food technologies and functionalities for plant based protein foods with higher consumer acceptability.
Functional plant proteins with nutritional attributes continue to meet specific market needs and avoid becoming commoditized. However there was a sturdy progress made by the plant based protein industry, which provided an encouraging point of difference. In 2020, constant momentum in the plant based protein industry led to rapid growth. Hundreds of new products were introduced in the market during Covid-19. Innovations like shear-cell technology and 3D printing demonstrated their potential as developing technologies that will continue to advance the market in spite of disruptions to the food industry. These factors are anticipated to drive the global plant based proteins market growth.
Worldwide Plant Based Proteins Market Study guarantees you to remain / stay advised higher than your competition. With Structured tables and figures examining the Worldwide Plant Based Proteins, the research document provides you a leading product, submarkets, revenue size and forecast to 2028. Comparatively is also classifies emerging as well as leaders in the industry.
This study also covers company profiling, specifications and product picture, sales, market share and contact information of various regional, international and local vendors of Worldwide Plant Based Proteins Market. The market proposition is frequently developing ahead with the rise in scientific innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Additionally, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new merchant applicants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on reliability, quality and modernism in technology.
Global Plant Based Proteins Market:
By Type
• Pea
• Chia
• Hemp Seeds
• Lentils
• Caesin
• Rice
• Wheat
• Chickpea
• Potato
• Soy
• Sacha Inch
• Nutritional Yeast
• Quinoa
• Pumpkin Seed
• Others
By Composition
• Organic
• Conventional
By Applications
• Food
o Meat, eggs Alternatives
o Dairy Products
o Bakery and Confectionary
o Spreads
o Sauces and Seasonings
o Baby Food
o Others
• Beverages
o Instant powder drinks
o Functional waters
o Sports beverages
o Ready-to-Drink Beverages
o Dry Blended Beverages
o Others
• Animal Nutrition
o Pet food
o Aqua feed
o Pig feed
o Ruminant feed
o Poultry feed
• Health and Nutrition
• Sports Nutrition
• Pharmaceuticals
• Others
By Sales Channel
• Online
• Offline
o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
o Specialty Stores
o Others
By Form
• Isolates
• Concentrates (Protein Powder)
• Hydrolysates
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the Plant Based Proteins market report:
1. Why lots of Key players are not profiled in Study?
–> The market study is surveyed collecting data of various companies from Plant Based Proteins industry, and the base for coverage is NAICS standards. However, the study is not limited to profile only few companies; connect with sales executive to get customized list.
2. Does Scope of Market Study allow further Segmentation?
—> Yes, for a deep dive analysis add-on segmentation is applicable in premium customized version of report to better derive market values. By Type (Pea, Chia, Hemp Seeds, Lentils, Caesin, Rice, Wheat, Chickpea, Potato, Soy, Sacha Inch, Nutritional Yeast, Quinoa, Pumpkin Seed, And Others); By Composition (Organic And Conventional); By Application (Food, Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Health And Nutrition, Sports Nutrition, Pharmaceuticals, And Others ); By Sales Channels (Online And Offline); By Form (Isolates, Concentrates (Protein Powder), And Hydrolysates); By Region (North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest Of North America), Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest Of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia(Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest Of Southeast Asia) Rest Of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest Of Middle East & Africa) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America)) - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2022 – 2030
3. What value addition does Country landscape will provide?
—> In the premium version of report, two-level of regional segmentation allows user to have access to country level break-up of market Size by revenue and volume*
* Wherever applicable
Shreyas Tanna
