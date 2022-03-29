Global Assessment of Healthcare Packaging Market: Opportunities, Growth Factor, Applications
Global Healthcare Packaging Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.87% over the Forecast PeriodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Packaging has long served as a link between brands, producers, and products, as well as the patients and customers who use them, providing a vital channel for brand messaging and usage instructions. In the last few years there has been enormous change in the healthcare industry and the regulations for its packaging. Healthcare packaging has also improved, allowing people to undertake diagnostic testing at home, which was previously only possible in clinics. Packaging has been devised to express additional and complex instructions more clearly in order to ensure right protocols are followed for good outcomes. Patients and consumers are driving the demand for solutions that are simple to transport, utilize, and take with them on the go. To meet changing customer needs, a variety of packaging styles have been devised, ranging from distinctive unit-dose blister packs and single-dose travel pouches to travel-friendly convenience vials that take up little room in pocket or luggage. Furthermore with digital revolution, packaging is not really static anymore because it may be utilised to create dynamic and meaningful links that supply information. For instance, in-store tapping of the integrated NFC label, could deliver messaging about a future promotion, whereas tapping the label at home could provide instructions on how to store and utilise the goods. Thus, the above factors are driving the growth of global healthcare packaging market globally.
Companies in the healthcare packaging market are aiming for packaging advancements despite disruptions in numerous business aspects related to COVID-19. Medical equipment and pharmaceutical packaging had to adhere to stringent guidelines. As a result, healthcare packaging firms are trying to follow all regulations and provide innovative, user-friendly packaging. Moreover leading players in the market are now focusing on alternative and sustainable materials for packaging, due to the sudden rise in single use masks, gloves and other healthcare supplies. Furthermore, manufacturers adopted advanced technologies to cater the rise in demand of covid supplies. For instance, Amcor used multilayer coextrusion technology to achieve the maximum transit resistance to support the validation process from syringe packaging to loading, sterilisation, and ultimately the transit test to guarantee that the packaging systems remain fit for purpose.
The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of healthcare packaging market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.
Key Findings of the Report:
• In terms of revenue, global healthcare packaging market was valued at US$ 45,762.32 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 6.87% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
• Blistering is a type of pre-formed plastic packaging that includes a base card with artwork and a clear plastic pocket known as the blistering. It has gained huge popularity in the last few years, as the design of a blister pack is becoming increasingly consumer-friendly, with informative labelling and slider packs that indicate the exact week and even day, so that patients may prevent medication blunders. Moreover, with advanced packaging and production systems, automated packing and sealing processes reduce the risk of contaminants and novel label imprints to ensure that items are more traceable. Healthcare packaging companies are looking forward to offer recyclable material option with customizations as per the product which has led to an increased demand for blister packaging. For instance, In April 2021, Amcor introduced their recyclable polyethylene-based thermoform blister packaging, which is designed to meet the stringent requirements of highly specialized, regulated and sustainable pharmaceutical packing. Thus, the above factors are boosting the healthcare packaging market globally.
• Aluminium in the healthcare industry is gaining prominence due to its various advantages such as its light weight and tensile strength. As high-quality medicines require packaging that protect the medicines against harsh environment, the demand for aluminium foil for the drug blister packaging is gradually increasing. Furthermore, the environmentally friendly nature of aluminium foil allows the pharmaceutical packaging industry to help to lower carbon emissions while causing no harm to the environment. Thus, with the ongoing technological advancements and mounting awareness about environment, aluminium material in healthcare packaging market is boosting globally.
• An ageing population, a growth of wellness-related products and services, increasing sources of health-related information and customers' desire to regulate their health are all driving the consumer-health business forward. Companies are looking forward to develop a unique value proposition and separate out from competitors in this fast changing market, consumer-healthcare companies are altering their healthcare product packaging by incorporating advanced materials and technologies. Moreover the growing trend of nutraceuticals and functional nutrition, which are in high demand are adopting medical looking designs and are conveying medical information through packaging.
• Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in the global healthcare packaging market for the forecast period 2022-2030. Leading players in the market are looking forward to expand in Asia Pacific as the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in countries like India and China are flourishing and the demand for healthcare packaging is on the rise. For instance, in December 2021, Amcor opened a new facility center for healthcare packaging in Singapore to drive advancement in co-extrusion blown film technology and strengthen its global presence.
Some of the players operating in the global healthcare packaging market are:
• 3M
• Amcor plc
• AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION
• BillerudKorsnäs AB
• Coleman, Constantia Flexibles
• DUNMORE
• DuPont
• Gerresheimer AG
• Honeywell International Inc.
• Medical Packaging Inc., LLC
• Nipro Europe Group Companies
• OLIVER
• Pharma Packaging Solutions
• Sealed Air
• Sonoco Products Company
• WestRock Company
• Other Market Participants
Global Healthcare Packaging Market:
By Packaging Type
• Bags and pouches
• Envelopes and sachets
• Films and laminates
• Tapes and adhesives
• Bottles and Tubes
• Blisters packing
• Others
By Packaging Material
• Glass
• Plastic
• Aluminium
• Paper
• Others
By Application
• Medical Devices and Clinical Packaging
• Drug Manufacturing
• Consumer Healthcare Packaging
• Others
By End Users
• Pharmaceutical Companies
• Clinical Diagnostics Centers
• Biotech Companies
• Research Centers
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
