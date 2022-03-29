Global Antiemetics Market is Witnessing Incredible Growth (Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis)
The antiemetics market was valued at US$ 4871.21 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the disease's outbreak in December 2019, COVID-19 has expanded to nearly 100 nations, prompting the World Health Organization to declare it as a public health emergency. Some cancer patients are at a higher risk of infection than the general population because of their immunosuppressed condition. The existence of COVID-19 introduces an additional risk that must be addressed while developing a treatment plan and pursuing diagnostic and therapy methods. Antiemetics became active in the COVID-19 pandemic as a medical method to decrease SARS-CoV-2-induced nausea and vomiting and balance negative effects from drugs in use. Additionally, antiemetics maybe even more significant in the field of COVID 19 emergency surgical patients, who may be treated with open surgery and hence are more prone to nausea and vomiting. Major market participants are also implementing novel approaches in pandemic and focusing on the development of drugs, which helps for the antiemetics market growth.
Cancer, bone marrow illnesses, immunological issues, and other conditions requiring chemotherapy treatment have become more prevalent in recent decades. Antiemetics would be in high demand over the predicted period due to population growth and an increase in the incidence of cancer diseases. During chemotherapy, nausea and vomiting can occur at any time. It can happen within the first 24 hours of starting chemotherapy or afterwards. According to the American Cancer Society, Inc., there were an anticipated 1.8 million new cancer cases identified in the United States in 2020, with 606,520 cancer deaths. Additionally, increasing R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical business, the adoption of innovative drug delivery to increase patient compliance, and the identification of new therapeutic targets are all factors that contribute to antiemetics market growth. Growing demand for novel drug therapies creates an opportunity for manufacturers to improve their market share. Helsinn is a Swiss pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing high-quality cancer-care medicines. The company provides Akynzeo, which is a fixed combination anti-emetic medication that targets both essential pathways of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV). All major antiemesis guidelines (ASCO, NCCN, and MASCC/ESMO) are supported Akynzeo as a CINV prevention option.
• In terms of revenue, the antiemetics market was valued at US$ 4871.21 Mn in 2021 growing at a CAGR of 7.21% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
• Dopamine receptor antagonists drug class holds the highest market share in 2021. Dopamine works as a peripherally selective antagonist of the dopamine D2 and D3 receptors, relieving nausea by inhibiting receptors at the chemoreceptor trigger zone at the floor of the fourth ventricle. Some of the major factors driving segment expansion in the market are the rising number of cancer incidences and increasing aging population.
• The oral route of administration holds the largest share of the market in 2021 due to the benefits of oral medicine administration and significant businesses focused on developing oral medications for nausea and vomiting. Market participants such as Helsinn, a Swiss pharmaceutical group firm provides AKYNZEO hard capsules for nausea and vomiting. It is a fixed anti-emetic medication combination that targets both critical pathways of acute and delayed chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).
• The hospitals’ segment holds a significant share of the market in 2021. The significant revenue of this segment is due to factors such as the availability of all treatment facilities in hospitals, as well as advantageous reimbursement scenario in most developed economies.
• Asia Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate during the forecast years in the global antiemetics market. The region's growth is attributed to the increasing population, increasing adoption of advanced technologies, and supportive government regulations in major economies such as China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, increasing cases of cancer in the developing economies in this region are expected to contribute to the growth of the market. According to the World Health Organization, the number of new cancer cases in 2020 is 9503710. Lung cancer accounted for 13 percent of new cancer cases.
Global Antiemetics Market Drug Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2029)
• 5-HT3 Receptor Antagonists
• Cannabinoids
• Benzodiazepines
• Glucocorticoids
• Dopamine Receptor Antagonists
• Neurokinin (NK1) Receptor Antagonists
• Antihistamines
• Others
Global Antiemetics Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2029)
• Chemotherapy and Radiation therapy
• Motion Sickness
• Stomach Flu
• Pregnancy
• Gastroenteritis
• Surgery
• Others
Global Antiemetics Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2029)
• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Pharmacies
• Others
Global Antiemetics Market Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2029)
• Oral
• Injectable
• Others
Global Antiemetics Market Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2029)
• Online
• Offline
Global Antiemetics Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2029)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Key Companies in the Global Antiemetics Market are:
• Acacia Pharma Group Plc
• Astellas Pharma Inc.
• Aurobindo Pharma
• Biostem Pharma
• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
• Eisai Co., Ltd.
• F.Hoffmann-La Roche Limited
• Heron Therapeutics, Inc.
• Merck & Co., Inc.
• Novartis
• PAX HEALTHCARE
• Pfizer Inc
• Sanofi S.A.
• TerSera Therapeutics LLC
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
• Other Market Participants
