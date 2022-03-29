Global AI in Prosthesis Market to Witness 27.45% Growth during 2021 – 2029: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global AI in Prosthesis Market is a latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support.
The AI in prosthesis market growth can be attributed to the rise in demand for smart prosthetic solutions amongst end-users ‘’to improve the quality of living. Regular prosthetic products cannot replicate real-life movements. However, the use of artificial intelligence can help in determining body actions based on response from either the neural connections, or control via applications. Companies are increasingly working on developing prosthetic solutions that can be used by individuals of all ages. The market is expected to see considerable growth in the next decade due to the growth in AI-based research in prosthetic products.
How Absolute Market Insights is Unique in Nature?
The research report on AI in Prosthesis Market will include extensive information based on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2029), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2019 has been considered as historic years, 2020 as the base year, while 2021 to 2029 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market Determinants and Influencing Factors
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market Dynamics
o Drivers
o Restraints
o Opportunities
• Trends on Global AI in Prosthesis Market
• Exclusive Details on the Effect of the Pandemic
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitor Landscape
o Product Benchmarking
o Market Share Analysis, 2020
o Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• The final report will include competitive product benchmarking which will encompass comparison of variedservices offered by different market participants on the basis of their features and capabilities that will help you to understand their market offerings. Furthermore, for each company, we will provide information regarding company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, and SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• The research study specific to a region, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America, is also available.
• We offer our reports in different languages which include German, Chinese, French, Russian, Spanish, Arabic, Japanese and Korean amongst others.
Estimates suggest that adults are largest victims of amputation. Studies show that around three million individuals around the world have their arms amputated due to reasons like sports injuries, war fatalities, driving accidents, amongst others. Adults accounted for the highest revenue share in the global AI in prosthesis market in 2020. The higher demand for AI-based prosthetic products amongst adults as a result of greater number of fatalities, coupled with the growth in geriatric population that require prosthetic products, especially in joints and sockets, is contributing towards the revenue share of adults in the global AI in prosthesis market.
The COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the lives of individuals across the globe. The rampant spread of the coronavirus forced government bodies to announce measures such as social distancing and lockdown to prevent more individuals from getting affected by the virus. These measures meant that individuals reduced the visit to hospitals, rehabilitation centers and clinics. However, the pandemic has raised the investments in AI-based prosthesis, as companies are increasingly developing products that can be controlled without touch. The market is expected to see a growth in revenue in the next decade due to the greater focus on implementing AI in prosthetic products, along with other technologies like augmented reality.
The Asia Pacific region is expected to emerge as a prominent market in terms of revenue in the global AI in prosthesis market during the forecast years. The rise in awareness about advanced prosthesis products in countries such as India, China, South Korea, Australia, amongst others, coupled with the growth in AI-based prosthetic manufacturing in the region is expected to drive the growth of the AI in prosthesis market in the Asia Pacific region. Government bodies are also working towards providing advanced prosthetic products to army personnel who have been subjected to amputation as a result of their efforts in stopping both domestic and international threats. The region is also seeing an emergence of companies and research facilities that are providing smart prosthetic solutions. Collaboration between the MIT and the Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, China, has resulted in the development of a smart inflatable robotic hand that enables the amputees to control their actions in real time. These factors will drive the growth of AI in prosthesis market in the Asia Pacific region.
The key market participants operating in the global AI in Prosthesis market are:
• Blatchford
• BrainCo Inc.
• COAPT LLC.
• Mobius Bionics
• Össur
• OTTOBOCK
• Shadow Robot Company
• Other Market Participants
Global AI in Prosthesis Market:
By Body Part
• Feet
• Knees
• Limb Systems
o Upper Limb
o Lower Limb
• Sockets and Accessories
• Ankles
• Others
By End-User
• Rehabilitation Centers
• Defence and Military
• Hospitals and Clinics
• Others
By Application
• Adults
• Kids
By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
Shreyas Tanna
