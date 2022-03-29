Global IP Phone Market Analysis Forecast to 2022-2030: Industry Growth Analysis by Type, Application, Offering
The global IP phone market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 16.87% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global business analytical report titled IP Phone Market has recently been published by Absolute Markets Intelligence to its extensive database. The global IP Phone Market is examined on the basis of technological advancements and recent trends. Showcasing research was surveyed dependent on different parts of business activities, for example, main impetuses and limitations that will impact the advancement of organizations. Data information is gathered from specific sources, for example, contextual investigations of numerous industry specialists, assessments of business pioneers, among others further add to the legitimacy of the report.
IP phones are being increasingly used by businesses as a mode of affordable communication for reaching both clients and potential customers globally. These phones are easy to use, and cordless IP phones also enhances the flexibility of communication, especially in remote settings. The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely impacted business operations globally. Companies are increasingly working on developing digital strategies to combat the change in working conditions as a result of social distancing and lockdown norms that are being enforced by government bodies. Remote working has gained massive adoption during the pandemic, as companies are increasingly asking employees to work from home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Employees are increasingly utilizing IP phones with greater security features to attend company and client meetings. Remote collaboration is being facilitated through the use of advanced IP phones that support video calling as well. Grandstream Networks, Inc., for instance, provides IP video phones which can be connected to the desktop for greater visibility. GXV3380, for instance, is an IP video phone that has an inbuilt 2 MP and Bluetooth connectivity for synching various mobile devices. The pandemic has raised the demand for IP phones globally, and hence, has had a progressive impact on the global IP phone market.
Key Findings:
• In terms of regions, the Asia Pacific market is expected to show the highest growth during the forecast years in the global IP phone market. The rapid growth of businesses in the Asia Pacific region, especially in India, China, Indonesia, amongst others, is paving way for the use of IP phone, especially to communicate with foreign investors and clients. Companies are increasingly providing IP phones which are being manufactured locally at affordable prices, and at discounted rates for small and medium enterprises and start-ups in the Asia Pacific region. The region is also being enriched by the growth of online sales channels such as IndiaMART, Amazon, Alibaba, amongst others, that are enhancing the availability of IP phones in the Asia Pacific countries. Alibaba, for instance, is allowing local manufacturers in China to sell their products globally at reduced rate. Shenzhen Bo-Net Technology, for instance is utilizing Alibaba's distribution channel to deliver their products such as CP-7961G IP phone, LCD IP phone, etc., to different parts of the world. An order greater than 10 pieces allows the end-users to avail the phones at US$ 100 per unit. Customized logo services are also being provided by the company for orders greater than 5000 units. The region is benefiting massively from various government initiatives that promotes the local manufacturing of electronics and communication systems, which in turn benefits IP phone manufacturing. These factors are expected to lead to the growth in revenue in the Asia Pacific IP phone market in the coming years.
• Products segmented accounted for the highest market share in the global IP phone market in 2020. The rising demand for ready-to-use IP phones, especially in North America and the Asia Pacific region, is a major reason for the higher share of the products segment in the global IP phone market.
Key Competitors for Global IP Phone Market are:
• Aastracom
• Alcatel
• Avaya Inc.
• azimuth communications Fanvil Technology Co., Ltd.
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• Grandstream Networks, Inc.
• Huawei
• Mitel Networks Corp.
• Plantronics, Inc.
• Snom Technology GmbH
• Verizon
• VTech Communications, Inc.
• Yealink Inc.
• Other Market Participants
Global IP Phone Market Offering Outlook
• Products
• Services
Global IP Phone Market Type Outlook
• Desktop Phone
• Video Phone
• Conferencing Phones
• Softphones
Global IP Phone Market Connectivity Outlook
• Bluetooth
• Wi-Fi
Global IP Phone Market Mechanism Outlook
• Corded
• Cordless
Global IP Phone Market End-Use Outlook
• Personal Use
• Business Use
Call Centers
Education
Financial Services
Government
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
Hospitality
Real Estate
Manufacturing
Others
Global IP Phone Market Organization Size Outlook
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
Global IP Phone Market Sales Channel Outlook
• Direct
• Indirect
Global IP Phone Market Regional Outlook
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
