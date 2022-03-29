Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market Size Estimation, Business Overview, Regional Outlook, Growth & Insights by 2030
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest research study released by Absolute Markets Insights "Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
In terms of revenue, cardiac resynchronization therapy market was valued at US$ 4038.35 Mn in 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The study analyses the market in terms of revenue across all the major regions, which have been bifurcated into countries. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Abbott, BIOTRONIK Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, MEDICO S.R.L., Medtronic, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Other Market Participants.
Industry Trends
Chronic disorders such as congestive heart failure, hypertension, and arrhythmia are becoming more common as the population ages. According to the American Heart Association's Heart & Stroke Statistics report from 2020, about 356,000 cases of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) occur in the United States each year, with around 90% of these being fatal. Cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) is a treatment that helps the heart beat in a more regular rhythm. It utilises a pacemaker to restore the heartbeat's regular timing rhythm. Over the forecast period, the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market is expected to be fuelled by new and innovative product introductions as well as increased acceptance of cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators. The rising demand for cardiac resynchronization therapy products is being driven by an increase in the incidence of target disease among the older population.
Furthermore, rising expenditure by various countries on improving their existing health care infrastructure, increase in disposable income among the middle class population, and rising middle class population around the world are some other factors positively influencing the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market's development trajectory. Furthermore, companies in the global cardiac resynchronization therapy market are working hard to gain regulatory approval for their new and innovative products. For instance, in 2017, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Medtronic's quadripolar cardiac resynchronization therapy peacemakers, which improve therapy delivery for heart failure patients. Moreover in 2017, they were also granted CE mark authorization for their quadripolar cardiac resynchronization treatment peacemaker products.
Global Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market:
By Device Type
• Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillator (CRT-D)
• Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Pacemaker (CRT-P)
By Therapeutic Indication
• Heart Failure (Moderate to Severe)
• Abnormal Heart Rhythm
By End Users
• Hospitals & Clinics
• Specialty Cardiac Centers
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
By Region
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
o Rest of North America
• Europe
o France
o The UK
o Spain
o Germany
o Italy
o Nordic Countries
Denmark
Finland
Iceland
Sweden
Norway
o Benelux Union
Belgium
The Netherlands
Luxembourg
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o New Zealand
o Australia
o South Korea
o Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Singapore
Rest of Southeast Asia
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Egypt
o Kuwait
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
Basic Questions Answered
*Who are the key market players: in the Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market?
*Which are the major regions for dissimilar trades that are expected to eyewitness astonishing growth for the
*What are the regional growth trends and the leading revenue-generating regions for the Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Market?
*What are the major Product Type of Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy?
*What are the major applications of Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy?
*Which Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy technologies will top the market in next 5 years?
