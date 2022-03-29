Global Transcatheter Pacing System Market by Type, Important Factors by Key Players, Application, Opportunities
The global transcatheter pacing system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The informative report of a worldwide Transcatheter Pacing System Market has recently published by Absolute Markets Insights. This statistical report contains an accurate analysis of the latest technology trends and advances. It includes global regions such as North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and India. It focuses on applicable standard operating procedures, methodologies and tools used in high-tech industries. The report was compiled using effective research methods such as primary and secondary survey methods.
The global transcatheter pacing system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The growth of the global transcatheter pacing system market is driven by a rising number of patients with cardiac health problems. For patients with severe/symptomatic bradycardia, an arrhythmia characterised by an abnormally slow heart rate, traditional pacemakers have been the standard therapeutic option. The pacemaker technology has progressed significantly since 1958. The recently commercialised leadless or transcatheter pacemakers showcases a number of advantages. A transcatheter pacemaker is a small device that is placed (implanted) in the chest to help control the heartbeat. Implanting a pacemaker in the chest requires a surgical process. These devices, which are implanted wholly within the right ventricle, eliminate the need for transvenous pacing leads and pacemaker pockets, lowering the risk of infections and lead-related complications. Moreover, less invasive and shorter implantation procedure of leadless pacemakers reduces recovery time and eliminates complications related to the transvenous leads and the subcutaneous pulse generator used in traditional pacemakers. Furthermore, there is no apparent lump or scar, shoulder movement is preserved, and patients are likely to have a better quality of life as a result of the procedure. Even though real-world clinical experience with these leadless devices is limited, growing experience with them shows significant promise and expanding uses, thus indicating substantial growth prospects for global transcatheter pacing system market over the forecast period.
The global transcatheter pacing system market is segmented into atrial fibrillation and bradycardia, atrioventricular block, sinus node dysfunction and others. Atrioventricular Block held the highest share in the application segment in the year 2020. Atrioventricular (AV) block occurs when electrical transmission from the atria to the ventricles is interrupted or delayed due to anomalies in the AV node's conduction pathway. The atrioventricular block has three types namely first degree, second degree and third degree. According to the studies, the prelevance of first degree atrioventricular block in the general population is greater than the other types. Thus, with the rising prelevance of these AV blocks, the transcatheter pacemaker implantations are becoming more common as a treatment for atrioventricular (AV) block around the world. The most common reason for pacemaker installation is atrioventricular block (AVB). AVB has a favourable prognosis when it is not accompanied by other cardiac disorders, with survival rates comparable to the general population. Moreover, in the recent study of transcatheter pacemakers, researchers found out that patients with atrioventricular block implanted with transcatheter pacemakers experienced improvements in atrioventricular synchrony and stroke volume when they had been under algorithm-based atrioventricular synchronous pacing compared to VVI pacing. Thus, transcatheter pacemakers are highly being adopted for the treatments of atrioventricular block and other cardiology applications.
The key market participants
• Abbott
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Medtronic
• Other Market Participants
Global Transcatheter Pacing System Market
• By Application
o Atrial Fibrillation and Bradycardia
o Atrioventricular Block
o Sinus Node Dysfunction
o Others
• By End Users
o Hospitals & Clinics
o Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
