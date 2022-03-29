Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Systems Market (2022-2030): Global Industry Analysis , Share, Applications
Global cold chain tracking and monitoring systems market was valued at US$ 3952.01 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast periodPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the second half of the 20th century, the trend for frozen and fresh food led to an increased demand for cold chain and facilities. In addition, the cold chain providers are increasingly looking forward to adopt new technologies such as IoT based sensors, which offers sensor nodes with capabilities needed for asset tracking data loggers. The evolution of technology in the cold chain has led to numerous efficient cold chain operations such as asset tracking and monitoring along with cloud storage data collection of the temperatures, which projects significant growth of global cold chain tracking and monitoring systems market over the future years. The adoption of technology not only helps to reduce operating expenses, but it also improves cold chain logistics efficiency and productivity. For example, temperature monitoring of products, which consumes a significant amount of labour time, may be done automatically using sensors positioned around the cargo. In terms of revenue, the global cold chain tracking and monitoring systems market was valued at US$ 3,952.01 in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 16.5% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
The application segment in the global cold chain tracking and monitoring systems market, is classified into asset tracking & In-transit monitoring, security, facility temperature management and others. Asset tracking & In-transit monitoring is anticipated to witness fastest growth over the period of next eight years. As the users want to keep track of their assets and remote inventory, monitoring the location and condition of the assets and inventory in real time is becoming necessary to protect goods in transfer and keeping the operations running smoothly. IoT enabled asset monitoring and in-transit tracking solutions offer predictive maintenance capabilities, which provide updates and inform before breakdowns occur, as well as automatically begin maintenance operations.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1007
Research Report Highlights:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2019 has been considered as historic years, 2020 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Business, Technological & Regulatory Trends
• Overview on Covid-19 Impact on Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Systems Market
o Global and Regional Impact
o Strategic Initiatives and Developments
o Potential Measures and Opportunities
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: Global Presence and Growth Strategies
• Market Share Analysis, 2020
• A comprehensive analysis on the industry participants encompassing information pertaining to company details, company overview, product offering, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• We have reports available in different languages including Chinese, German, Japanese, French, Spanish, Arabic, Russian, Korean and other languages.
• We also provide reports focusing on specific regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1007
Some of the key players:
• Accent Advanced Systems, SLU
• Aeris
• Ambetronics Engineers Pvt.Ltd
• Avante International Technology, Inc.
• Bosch
• Cooltrax
• Digital Matter
• ELPRO-BUCHS AG
• Emerson Electric Co.
• EnrichAI
• Mobilogix, Inc.
• Motomon
• ORBCOMM
• Particle Industries, Inc.
• PHARMA-MON
• Samsara Inc.
• u-blox
• Other Market Participants
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Cold Chain Tracking and Monitoring Systems Market:
By Component
• Hardware
o Tracking Devices
o Sensors
o Data Loggers
o Others
• Software
o Cloud
o On-premise
• Services
o Consulting Services
o Training & Support Services
o Others
By Function
• Storage
• Transportation
o Air
o Land
o Water
By Application
• Asset Tracking & In-Transit Monitoring
• Security
• Facility Temperature Management
• Others
By Platform
• App Based
• Web Based
By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
By Industry
• Healthcare & Pharmaceutical
• Food & Beverage
• Agriculture
• Chemicals
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Purchase the latest in-depth Cold Chain Tracking And Monitoring Systems Market Report @ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1007
More Research Reports:
AI Powered Vending Machine Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/AI-Powered-Vending-Machine-Market-2019-2027-655
Global Industrial Hemp Market - https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Global-Industrial-Hemp-Market-2019-2027-657
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.
From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: IN +91-7400-24-24-24, US +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn