Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,003 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,698 in the last 365 days.

Business Reporter: Offsetting rising inflation with better underwriting performance

How next generation technology can drive personalisation in insurance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Andrew Collins, Head of Business Solutions Insurance, International at Earnix talks about how rising inflation impacts insurers and what they can do to mitigate the risks presented by inflation-driven cost volatility. The problems motor insurance has been facing recently illustrate perfectly the implications soaring prices and supply shortages have for underwriting and customer journeys.

As cars are becoming more expensive and harder to repair thanks to disruptions in supply chains and medical remediation costs are on the rise, it’s no longer enough for actuaries to factor in an arbitrary inflation figure to keep the current model viable. What the industry needs, instead, is finding new data-driven business models that can offset some of the profit risks that rising costs involve. More granular user data captured by sensors and telemetry and processed through advanced analytics and machine learning, however, can enable a more advanced type of risk modelling that can lead to improved combined ratios.

With the next generation of insurtech, insurers can have a better understanding of the correlations between users’ habits and preferences and the frequency and severity of insurance claims and set premiums accordingly. The new type of relationship is more of a partnership than a provider-client relationship, where, based on the insights gleaned from a wide range of client-related and external data sources, the insurer can offer the insureds ways in which the latter can reduce the risks of usage and slash the premiums they pay.
can offer the insureds ways in which the latter can reduce the risks of usage and slash the premiums they pay.

To learn more about how enhanced risk modelling can improve performance, read the article.

About Business Reporter

Business Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg.com, Independent.com, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.

www.business-reporter.co.uk

About Earnix

Earnix is a leading provider of mission-critical systems for global insurers and banks.

Through Earnix, customers can provide prices and personalized products that are smarter, faster, safer and in full alignment with corporate business goals and objectives.

www.earnix.com

Business Reporter
Press
+44 2083494363
email us here

You just read:

Business Reporter: Offsetting rising inflation with better underwriting performance

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.