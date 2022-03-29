Consumers Lifestyle Choices To Drive The Kombucha Tea Market At Rate 20% Through 2026

Kombucha Tea Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is significantly driving the growth of the global kombucha tea market. Some experts believe that because kombucha includes good live bacteria, it can help to improve the efficiency of a variety of bodily functions and is often preferred by health-conscious consumers. According to the kombucha tea market growth analysis, the increasing number of health-conscious people is expected to propel the growth of the market over the coming years.

In April 2021, Harris Tea Company, a US based tea company acquired Tetley Harris Food Group from Tata Consumer Products Company. Tetley Harris Food Group is a US based manufacturer of a variety of hot, green, specialty, herbal and iced tea concentrate products. As a result of this acquisition, Harris Tea will be able to provide end-to-end services to foodservice customers with a continued focus on a range of innovative product lines, and service. The new company, Harris Tea Foodservice’s portfolio will include kombucha, red rose, southern breeze, and others.

The global kombucha tea market size is expected to grow from $1.99 billion in 2021 to $2.31 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.05%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global kombucha market size is expected to reach $4.84 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 20.34%.

Major players covered in the global kombucha tea industry are Brew Dr. Kombucha, GT’s Living Foods, Humm Kombucha LLC, Equinox Kombucha, KeVita, Inc, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Reed's, Remedy Kombucha Pty Ltd, The Coca-Cola Company, Carpe Diem, Buchi Kombucha, Molson Coors Beverage Company, The Hain Celestial Company, Marin Kombucha, Health Ade, Holy Beverages, Brew Dr. Kombucha and NewAge

TBRC’s global kombucha tea market report is segmented by flavor type into fruits, regular/original, herbs and spices, flowers, others, by packaging type into glass bottles, aluminum cans, PET bottles, others, by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets, online retailers, health stores, convenience stores.

Kombucha Tea Global Market Report 2022 – By Flavor Type (Fruits, Regular/Original, Herbs And Spices, Flowers, Others Flavor Types), By Packaging Type (Glass Bottles, Aluminum Cans, PET Bottles, Other Packaging Types), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Retailers, Health Stores, Convenience Stores) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a kombucha tea market overview, forecast kombucha tea market size and growth for the whole market, kombucha tea market segments, geographies, kombucha tea market trends, kombucha tea market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and kombucha tea market shares.

