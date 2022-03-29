St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A4002053
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802 - 748 – 3111
DATE/TIME: 03/28/2022 at 2200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Hannah Shute
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above mentioned date, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were contacted by the Plattsburg New York Police Department, requesting help in locating a missing female in Newbury, Vermont. The female, Hannah Shute, also had an extraditable warrant out of Grafton County, New Hampshire. Vermont State Police located the female at an unlisted residence off of Swamp Road in Newbury, and she was taken into custody. Shute was held on lack of $10,000 bail at NERC and was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 3/29/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Fugitive From Justice.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 03/29/22 at 1230 PM
COURT: Orange
LODGED - YES
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
