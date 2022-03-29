St. Johnsbury Barracks / Fugitive From Justice

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A4002053

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802 - 748 – 3111

DATE/TIME: 03/28/2022 at 2200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Newbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Hannah Shute

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newbury, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above mentioned date, Troopers with the Vermont State Police were contacted by the Plattsburg New York Police Department, requesting help in locating a missing female in Newbury, Vermont. The female, Hannah Shute, also had an extraditable warrant out of Grafton County, New Hampshire. Vermont State Police located the female at an unlisted residence off of Swamp Road in Newbury, and she was taken into custody. Shute was held on lack of $10,000 bail at NERC and was cited to appear in Orange County Superior Court on 3/29/22 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Fugitive From Justice.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/29/22 at 1230 PM

COURT: Orange

LODGED - YES

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Attached

Trooper Gabriel Schrauf

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

Office: 802-748-3111

Cell: 802-904-3009

E-mail: Gabriel.schrauf@vermont.gov