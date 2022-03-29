CAVRNUS SHOWCASES THE DESTINATION METAVERSE PLATFORM–A WEB3-, BLOCKCHAIN- AND NFT-READY SOLUTION–AT NFT|LA

Cavrnus enables any enterprise, brand or creator to design, build and share their vision of immersive reality with anyone, anywhere, on any device!

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 29, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cavrnus , Inc. demonstrates the power and ease of the Cavrnus metaverse builder platform to deliver the next generation of fully-immersive human-centered digital experiences to Web3 and NFT builders, thinkers and enthusiasts at the inaugural NFT|LA conference in Los Angeles, CA, March 28-31.Cavrnus CEO and Co-founder, Anthony Duca will have a special part in NFT|LA as a speaker on the Architecture and Interoperability panel sharing his view on the importance of creators for widespread adoption of the metaverse. Anthony shares, “I’ve been involved in the 3D computer graphics field for over 20 years helping to build tools that simplify processes for creators. Creators are an essential part of how the metaverse will take shape and grow, ultimately envisioning what will become the experience internet in our journey to further human connection and understanding.”DESTINATION METAVERSE: YOUThe Cavrnus Destination Metaverse: You experience allows NFT|LA attendees the opportunity to interact in real-time with their favorite 2D or 3D NFT artwork! Attendees see the Cavrnus platform in action. Visitors to the booth receive a personalized .GIF of the moment to share with friends and have their NFT artwork become part of a living virtual museum. Visitors to the booth also receive their own Destination Metaverse: You space free for 30-days, pre-populated with their NFT artwork and unlocked so they can completely make it their own.PLATFORM DEMONSTRATIONSThe versatility, ease and power of the Cavrnus platform is on full display at NFT|LA. The Cavrnus Unreal Engine plug-in instantly transforms Unreal Engine projects into multi-person, voice and video-driven, persistent experiences. Coupled with the Cavrnus SDK and journal, the Cavrnus UE plug-in integrates into existing 3D workflows to provide vivid, true-to-life immersive experiences that bring brands, art, culture, gaming and sports together in completely new ways. Demonstration projects highlight a virtual fashion show, an immersive luxury automobiles purchasing journey, and an interactive cultural experience that drives community building.The Cavrnus SDK and Cavrnus Unity Plug-in demonstrate the power of the platform real-time as the services power The Cavrnus Destination Metaverse: You experience on the show floor. Creators see for themselves the power of the Cavrnus tools to bring their immersive visions to life along with the simplicity of delivering those experiences to customers, collectors and fans.VIRTUAL LIVING MUSEUMCavrnus open Destination Metaverses seamlessly bring people together and foster community. This platform superpower comes to life at NFT|LA with a virtual living museum comprising all the 2D and 3D NFT artwork shared to us by real creators and collectors as part of the Destination Metaverse: You experience. Public guest links allow online visitors to join the virtual living museum to exchange ideas, collaborate and inspire conversations around digital asset sharing or creation well beyond NFT|LA.ABOUT CAVRNUS, INC.Cavrnus, the ultimate metaverse builder platform, enables enterprises, brands, and creators to design and share the most human and life-like immersive reality experiences. A transformative feature-set, backend journaling system, interactive scripting and SDK/API integrations make creating and publishing experiences easy and intuitive. Cavrnus is built to ingest over 40+ 2D and 3D file types and supports both Unity and Unreal Engine development pipelines. Cavrnus makes it easy for people to connect through shared multi-person experiences on any device or platform and combines the physical and digital into a unified lived reality. For more information, visit http://www.cavrn.us ABOUT NFTLAFeaturing musical artists, actors, athletes and Web3 innovators, NFT LA is the foremost event in the realm of NFT technology. The gathering will bring together more than 3,000 from around the world for a wide variety of discussions and panels that focus on harnessing the power of NFT technology so as to empower users of the internet, including creators and everyday users. The event is being organized by The Edge Of Company, founders of The Edge of NFT Podcast. For more information about NFT LA, please visit: www.nftla.live