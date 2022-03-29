Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B4001524

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus

STATION: Rutland Barracks                    

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 3/28/22, 2358 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 117 Sharon Drive, Hubbardton, Vermont

VIOLATIONS: Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Kyle Watrous

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of an assault at 117 Sharon Drive, in the Town of Hubbardton, Vermont. Upon arrival to the residence, Troopers discovered Watrous entered the victim’s residence, placed them in fear of serious bodily injury, and left the residence on foot.

 

Troopers made contact with Watrous and took him into custody for the aforementioned charges. Watrous was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Watrous was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.      

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/16/22 at 1000 hours

COURT: Rutland

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

