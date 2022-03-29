Rutland Barracks / Simple Assault / Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4001524
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ray Domingus
STATION: Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 3/28/22, 2358 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 117 Sharon Drive, Hubbardton, Vermont
VIOLATIONS: Simple Assault and Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Kyle Watrous
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hubbardton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks received a report of an assault at 117 Sharon Drive, in the Town of Hubbardton, Vermont. Upon arrival to the residence, Troopers discovered Watrous entered the victim’s residence, placed them in fear of serious bodily injury, and left the residence on foot.
Troopers made contact with Watrous and took him into custody for the aforementioned charges. Watrous was transported to the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks for processing. Watrous was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court Criminal Division at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/16/22 at 1000 hours
COURT: Rutland
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ray Domingus
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701
Office: 802-773-9101
Cell: 802-585-5263
Fax: 802-775-6968
