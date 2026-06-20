Saint Johnsbury Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic and VCOR
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26A4006591
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox and Matthew Salazar
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 06/19/2026 @ 1837 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & VCOR
ACCUSED: Robbie Garand
AGE: 67
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the town of St. Johnsbury. Through investigation, it was determined that Robbie Garand (67), committed the offenses of second degree aggravated domestic assault and was also in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Garand was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Garand was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division and lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2026 @ 1230 hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NECC
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.