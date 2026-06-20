Submit Release
News Search

There were 935 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,473 in the last 365 days.

Saint Johnsbury Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic and VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26A4006591

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox and Matthew Salazar                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury              

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2026 @ 1837 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & VCOR

 

ACCUSED: Robbie Garand                                              

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the town of St. Johnsbury. Through investigation, it was determined that Robbie Garand (67), committed the offenses of second degree aggravated domestic assault and was also in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Garand was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Garand was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division and lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2026 @ 1230 hours        

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Saint Johnsbury Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic and VCOR

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.