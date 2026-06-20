Saint Johnsbury Barracks/ Aggravated Domestic and VCOR

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A4006591

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacob Fox and Matthew Salazar

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 06/19/2026 @ 1837 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: St. Johnsbury, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault & VCOR

ACCUSED: Robbie Garand

AGE: 67

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the town of St. Johnsbury. Through investigation, it was determined that Robbie Garand (67), committed the offenses of second degree aggravated domestic assault and was also in violation of his court ordered conditions of release. Garand was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing. Garand was later issued a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division and lodged at Northeast Correctional Complex.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/22/2026 @ 1230 hours

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NECC

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: Attached

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.