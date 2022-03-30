ZE PowerGroup Partners With OilX to Promote Global Real-Time Oil Data Analytics

This Partnership Will Provide Access to the Latest Oil Market Data for Better Decision Making

ZE provides a level of data integration that all market participants can benefit from”
— Florian Thaler, CEO of OilX
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) and OilX have formed a collaboration to provide oil companies with seamless access to reliable oil data. Using the latest AI technology, OilX provides the most comprehensive visualisation of the global crude oil, refined products, and biofuels market covering all elements of the oil supply chain from production to consumption. ZE is excited to host these data sources on its award-winning data management and integration platform, ZEMA™. This presents an excellent opportunity for businesses in the oil markets to exploit ZE’s end-to-end data management and analytics services.

The partnership between the global data management leader and the Oil Analytics company aims to provide bigger and better data analytics solutions for companies in the oil sector through the award-winning ZEMA™ platform. Customers can now tap into the extensive oil database on the ZE platform and gain invaluable insights for enhanced efficiency and operational excellence.

“We are ecstatic about the integration of oil data into ZEMA. It will enable the oil businesses to gain a competitive edge with improved operations, predictive maintenance, and streamlined production and delivery. This will pave the way for transformative efficiency for our clients. They’ll be able to reduce costs with better planning and predictive analysis,” remarked Aiman El-Ramly, Chief Business Officer at ZE PowerGroup.
Florian Thaler, CEO of OilX said "We are pleased to be part of the data ecosystem supported by ZE. Many customers are benefiting from the combination of satellite, maritime, and fundamental market data for the energy supply chain. ZE provides a level of data integration that all market participants can benefit from."

-30-

About OilX
Established in 2018, OilX combines the latest in advanced data science frameworks with extensive oil analytics knowledge to create the first real-time supply-demand balance tool. Headquartered in London, OilX has more than 15 years of oil analytics experience across oil majors, investment banks, and hedge funds at the highest level.

ZE PowerGroup Partners With OilX to Promote Global Real-Time Oil Data Analytics

About

About ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) and ZEMA ZE PowerGroup Inc. (ZE) is the developer of the award-winning ZEMA enterprise-grade data management software. With its head office in Vancouver, BC, ZE serves the global energy, commodities, and Fintech market with end-to-end data management software (ETL). ZE offers the best in breed data aggregation, analysis, transformation, automation, and integration capabilities in its cloud-hosted platform offerings. The company combines deep cross-commodity industry expertise with advanced technical capabilities to deliver the critical resources needed to support a company’s analytic, trade, risk, finance, operations, and end-of-day needs. In the last decade, ZE has won over 40 awards including the 2022 Data Breakthrough Award for Data Management of the Year, ranked 8th in the 2022 Chartis Energy50 rankings for innovative technology in the Energy and Fintech industry sectors, and winner of the Stratus Cloud Computing award for Private Cloud three years in a row. ZE has also received the EnergyRisk Data House of the Year three years in a row and the majority of times since EnergyRisk introduced this critical category. EnergyRisk declared ZE as the Best Data Management Firm. ZE’s offices are located in Richmond, BC, Canada, London, UK, Singapore, and Houston, TX, USA. For more information, visit www.ze.com.

