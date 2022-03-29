Partnerize Named a Strong Performer in 2022 Channel Incentive Management Analyst Report
“Partnerize is best suited to B2B2C-focused organizations that are looking for more digital growth & automation across their partner ecosystems” cites report
…we are the only Channel Incentives Management Wave participant with a core focus on disrupting the affiliate marketing category with software automation.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Partnerize, the leader in partnership automation for B2B2C brands and partners, today announced it has been identified as a “Strong Performer” in the recently launched report, The Forrester Wave™: Channel Incentive Management, Q1 2022. The Channel Incentives Management Wave takes an expansive focus on the evaluation of CIM solutions, which aim to “improve the yield, reach, or mix of a group of partners by deploying a strategic combination of volume rebates, new customer bonuses, sales performance incentive funds (SPIFs), market development funds (MDFs), embedded headcount, and activity-based and value-creation rewards…” The report indicates “…Partnerize leads the way in new (and important) areas of mostly non-transactional B2B2C channel incentives...”
— Matt Gilbert, CEO of Partnerize
The Partnerize platform “...enables marketers to easily find and recruit partners from the broader digital ecosystem and has use cases across thousands of scenarios and partners,” as stated in the Forrester Channel Incentives Management Wave report. Further, the Forrester report concluded that “…the feedback on B2B2C use cases was excellent….”
According to Partnerize CEO Matt Gilbert, “Channel Incentives Management includes a broad array of activities necessary to improve the yield, reach or mix of partners. We believe we are the only Channel Incentives Management Wave participant with a core focus on disrupting the affiliate marketing category with software automation. To us, being named a Strong Performer in Forrester's CIM Wave validates our clear focus on powering B2B2C solution for marketers struggling to adapt to pressure on their unit economics due to the ongoing increase in Facebook CPMs, the corresponding decline in performance measurement resulting from ITP tracking changes, and the increasing lack of consumer trust in traditional advertising. Our software and service model is amongst the best in the world in solving this for both marketers and their partners."
As stated in the Channel Incentives Management Wave report, "Customers commented that its dynamic payment and commissioning functionality supports equitable partner rewards reinforced by robust spend allocation tools across the changing customer journey.”
“The decision to migrate to Partnerize from our legacy affiliate provider gave us access to automated recruitment and dynamic payment functionality that enabled StubHub to drive profitable growth and higher lifetime value, making the channel a larger contributor to our overall digital mix,” said Dave Huff, Head of Partnerships and Affiliates at StubHub. “Innovative software paired with Partnerize’s expert service truly provided a better way to partner, driving both growth across our partnerships channel and creating operating leverage for our overall digital marketing effort.”
The Forrester acknowledgment comes on the heels of recent performance milestones for the company, including 28% YoY client revenue growth and a steady stream of new business for Partnerize. The company has demonstrated successful execution of its strategic plan–underscored by being ranked #28 of the Megabuyte50, awarded to the U.K.'s 50 best performing privately-owned technology companies.
Access the Forrester CIM Wave at https://go.partnerize.com/forrester-wave-report-download. To learn more about Partnerize, visit http://www.partnerize.com.
About Partnerize
Partnerize is the leader in partnership automation. The Partnerize platform is the only of its kind to deliver a fully integrated, comprehensive suite of discovery, recruitment, optimization, payment, brand safety and fraud prevention capabilities for marketers seeking a high transparency, scalable subsidy to alleviate pressure on their unit economics as a result of over dependence on primary sales and marketing channels. Supported by unrivaled service including the category’s only in-housing support program, with Partnerize, you’re in control of the entire partnership marketing lifecycle—all on a single platform. Headquartered in NYC, Partnerize retains offices in Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, San Francisco, Philadelphia, and Wilkes-Barre. For more information on how Partnerize helps turn your partnerships into a profit center, please visit https://partnerize.com/.
