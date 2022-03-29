MBAchic offers a glimpse into the real Wharton MBA experience with #MBAchicTakeover host Zoddy Imoisili

MBAchic Anthem Award Winner Anthem Awards 2022 MBAchic Winner of the Anthem Award

Our latest host and first-year MBA candidate Zoddy Imoisili offered a view into her Wharton MBA experience

The #MBAchicTakeover series features members of its community, who represent diverse professional and cultural backgrounds, sharing their insights, and perspectives as students in MBA programs” — Jeneta Hot

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NEW YORK – MBAchic, a community, and platform for MBAs and professionals, is pleased to share the return of its Anthem Award (by The Webby Awards) winning #MBAchicTakeover Series. Our latest host and first-year MBA candidate Zoddy Imoisili offered a view into her Wharton MBA experience, reflecting on the adventures of her first year thus far, and sharing what she’s most excited about next.

The #MBAchicTakeover series features members of its community, who represent diverse professional and cultural backgrounds, sharing their day-to-day life, insights, and perspectives as students in MBA programs around the world. Hosts provide a real, honest look at what it takes to invest in your education, career, and self, and are open about all aspects of the journey.

As more women pursue their potential and make their way into the C-suite and into leadership positions, business, government, and society benefit. MBAchic helps to make investing in education and careers more accessible, with a goal to propel more women into business school, the C-suite, and positions of leadership. MBAchic aims to educate, inspire, connect and enable a growing, global network of ambitious professionals.

“The #MBAchicTakeover Series amplifies the voices and experiences of MBA students from around the world, sharing their real experiences and helping others to step into their shoes. This recognition further proves the mission of MBAchic to help women ‘see it to be it’ and reach our full potential. Zoddy gave us an excellent view into her life as a woman navigating the MBA experience, sharing her experiences planning the Wharton Africa Busines Forum and serving as VP of Diversity for her Cluster, and what it’s like to be a member-at-large of supportive organizations like Wharton Women in Business and African American MBA Association (AAMBAA). Watch Zoddy’s #MBAchicTakeover.

MBAchic and its #MBAchicTakeover hosts were recognized and selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences for delivering a unique series to help level the playing field in business and education, in the Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion category. Hosts come from diverse educational, industry/work, and cultural backgrounds, and share their experiences from around the world.

Professors, graduates, and current students are encouraged to apply to host future #MBAchicTakeovers to educate and inspire and create space for those who will follow.

About MBAchic:

MBAchic is a community and platform for MBAs and professionals helping to make investing in education and careers more accessible, with a goal to propel more women and underrepresented groups into business school, the C-suite, and positions of leadership. We aim to educate, inspire, connect and enable our growing, global network of ambitious professionals.

#MBAchicTakeover - Zoddy Imoisili on her first year at Wharton & its first majority-female MBA class