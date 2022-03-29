Merger & Acquisition Firm Rising to Top Spot
Selling well-established manufacturing manufacturing business comes with a variety of challenges but it is tremendously satisfying to get a deal done in which all parties are happy.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to selling businesses in manufacturing, energy, distribution and industrial services such as trash and recycling industries, Number 1 Business Broker ("N1BB") has been leading the pack. The pace at which N1BB has been bringing valuable businesses to market is unmatched. It's now becoming well known in the industry that if you have a manufacturing business (or any business doing over $5 million in annual revenue) then this is the M&A firm you call.
— Jon Sheklow, Founder & CEO, N1BB
Their expertise in the sales process along with an unwavering dedication to the needs of both sellers and buyers has quickly positioned this firm among the top tier of American M&A.
"Helping sellers retire while transitioning a complex business into new ownership requires a high level of focus and commitment. Nothing is more gratifying than helping a valuable business enter a new chapter and start growing under new, highly motivated ownership," Said Sheklow.
N1BB is constantly bringing new businesses to market. For more information visit https://number1businessbroker.com.
