Obsidian Studio Announces Edyn, An Action Adventure Game Taking Place in a Vibrant Immersive World
Combining all of the things that make a game unforgettable, Edyn takes the stage.
It's better to be a warrior in a garden, than a gardener in a war”MILL CREEK, WA, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To kick off 2022, Obsidian Studio announced the development of it's newest title, "Edyn", a narrative action adventure game! Taking inspiration from titles such Hollow Knight, Hyper Light Drifter, and the Zelda series, Edyn aims to capture the beauty, combat, and storytelling of such titles through it's own expansive world packed with towns and lush regions to explore, calm and intense narrative moments, skilled combat, platforming, and metroidvania elements. With an extended demo/ early access version currently available on PC, the game has received an abundance of positive feedback. Amongst other things, the art style, attention to detail, and immersive sound track have been held in high regard. The conception of Edyn occurred when I read the quote "It's better to be a warrior in a garden, than a gardener in a war". Although the idea and story have evolved since that day, I began down a road and I'm happy with where it's led so far.
— Bruce Lee
Edyn takes place in a vibrant, detailed pixel art world full of action, lore, and an enticing narrative experience. It evokes a sense of nostalgia one might feel playing a Nintendo game through its color palettes, smooth animation, and gameplay. The attention to detail is very much present in the design of the game world and everything in it. Edyn is packed with various environments, each with a unique look, feel, and sound to make players feel immersed in its world. Trek through forests, ascend mountains, trudge through blizzards, and discover the hidden gems scattered throughout. The characters you meet along the way have stories of their own, each one helping you piece together yours.
Play as the Paladin, a respected and revered young man home at last from the Kingdom for some rest and recreation. Explore your hometown, The Garden, and enjoy the calm peaceful breeze as you take a second to stop and smell the roses. With a nice relaxed opening, Edyn plays like the beginnings of a fairytale before a dramatic tone shift ramps up the tempo, sending you, the player on an adventure like never before. Walk the path between light and dark as your tale unfolds. Experience the internal struggle brought forth by power and the purification of corruption.
Edyn is still in development, and aims to make it on Steam and the Nintendo eShop! More Information on the lore, the team, and gameplay is available on the Edyn website, I encourage you to visit it and get excited with us about its continued development!
