M&A Firm Takes Stake in 3rd Manufacturing Business
America needs domestic industry and ingenuity now more than ever. We have momentous respect for the previous generations who built this country and it's now up to us all to continue to build.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fast growing M&A firm Number 1 Business Broker takes equity stake in a 3rd prominent manufacturing business in the greater New York region. Founded by Jon Sheklow, this M&A / Business Brokerage firm has been focusing all efforts on manufacturing, industrial services and fabricating businesses through the North East.
— Jon Sheklow, CEO and Founder of N1BB
"I think the reason we've been successful through the turmoil of recent years is because we have undying faith in the strength of our nation and the people who built it. There are brilliant people buying businesses right now and they have strong plans for growth, we want to be a part of that" Said Jon Sheklow, CEO and Founder of N1BB, one of America's fastest growing mid-market M&A firms.
"America needs domestic industry and ingenuity now more than ever. We have momentous respect for the previous generations who built this country and it's now up to us all to continue to build. Our mission is to help create jobs and continue to build the country by reviving and updating the manufacturing and fabricating businesses that got us to this point in history," Said Sheklow.
Number 1 Business Broker continues to bring to market manufacturing businesses of all types and sizes. For more information and to view details on businesses for sale visit https://number1businessbroker.com.
