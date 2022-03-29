Karpool launches carpool solution for schools and academic establishments that saves families time, money and the planet
Coachhire.com.au is launching Karpool powered by Gokid in Australia and New Zealand. Gokid is a carpooling app released precovid and now re-launching worldwide.
The Gokid product alongside our school travel manager, trip booker, route planner, and parent portal gives us the ultimate tool for schools and parents to reduce traffic and pollution around schools.”PARRAMATTA, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark Bond CEO of Voovagroup the parent company of coachhire.com.au says “We believe that the Gokid product now sitting alongside our school travel manager, trip booker, route planner, and parent portal gives us the ultimate tool for schools and parents to reduce traffic, reduce pollution around schools and help educational establishments and local councils reach their sustainability targets.“
— Mark Bond CEO
Stefanie Lemcke CEO of GoKid “We are excited to enter into this partnership with Coachhire in Australia and New Zealand, as for the first time, a family carpool solution is offered alongside coaches, giving schools and their families multi-modal transportation options for their everyday travel needs, that is good for the environment.”
Karpool powered by GoKid saves parents time by sharing carpools with families they know and trust. Both the parents and schools benefit from the Karpool platform. With the app parents spend less time driving to and from school and activities. They have the flexibility to enroll in after-school clubs and sports while having peace of mind knowing who is driving their child. An added benefit is relationship building with school families and their community.
With Karpool, schools instantly reduce congestion in school pickup lines. They increase safety and air quality around the school and can attract wider enrollment even without bussing. Schools can measure and publish their reduction of CO2 emissions, the time saved, and the kilometers saved by the parents.
Some of the great features of Karpool powered by GoKid include optimized routing functionality, in-app texting, calendar syncing, and automatic alerts. Parents can also view a rough location map of other families nearby within their school to find nearby carpool partners.
But better yet Karpool helps parents save time, reduce their carbon footprint and save on petrol costs. “Parents drive over 1800km a year more than the average Australian driver—the equivalent of an extra trip from Melbourne to Brisbane during the year. And the older the kids, the more kilometers spent behind the wheel, new automotive data from Roy Morgan Research shows.” Source: Roy Morgan Single Source (Australia), June 2014.
About Coachire:
Karpool, available in Australia and New Zealand, provides schools, teams, and active families with a powerful tool to manage day-to-day schedules. Before Karpool there was no easy way to organize kids’ carpools. Our mobile app integrates key technologies that easily facilitate carpool management.
Mark Bond
BUS HIRE COMPARISON PTY LTD
+61 1300 565 091
email us here
GoKid for Schools - Parent and School Intro Video