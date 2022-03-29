Suspect and Vehicle Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 2000 Block of Shannon Place, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect and vehicle in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in the 2000 block of Shannon Place, Southeast.

At approximately 3:00 am, the suspect forced entry into a construction site at the listed location. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene.

The suspect and vehicle were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/0JoHd6rtPK8

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.