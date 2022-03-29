125 Employers and 8,000 Jobs Come to Amway Center on April 1st for OrlandoJobs.com’s Hire Day Orlando
Central Florida Employers looking to fill a record number of job openings. For job seekers, the best time ever to get a great job!
Central Florida has more open jobs than ever before, and need to hire now. Job seekers have an unprecedented opportunity to meet hiring managers face-to-face, make an impact and get a great job!”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hire Day Orlando is Florida’s most prominent live, in-person career fair, which features over 125 employers, 8,000 + jobs, career education expert seminars, free professional headshots, and local community career resource partners. The event is free to all job seekers.
— Roger Lear
“The Central Florida region leads the state in job creation,” states Roger Lear, President of OrlandoJobs.com. “This is great news for anyone looking for a job. This may be the first job fair since COVID that may finally see those sitting on the sidelines ready to reenter the workforce.”
Hire Day Orlando is the only event that brings numerous resources together to help job seekers connect directly with employers desperately looking to hire great people. Over 8,000 jobs in all industries will be available with top Central Florida companies. Some of the over 100 companies participating are Universal Orlando Resort, Celebration Restaurant Group, Florida Blue, Innovacare Health, Del-Air, Champions, McGree, Westbrook, Champions, Norwegian Cruise Line, Orange County Government, Full Sail, Westgate Resort, City of Orlando, Full Sail, Energy Air, INC, Delaware North, Walt Disney World, and many more.
“Job seekers may never see a better time connecting with employers and getting a great job,” states Lear. “Job seekers have to recognize every company coming may have a job that fits their background. Just because it is a healthcare company, they may have marketing, technology, administration, and food service jobs. It is important to meet employers you know and don’t know and have a face-to-face interview to determine how your skills line up. This is huge since over 18 business sectors will be represented”.
Hire Day Orlando also includes world-class career advice sessions with career experts (Dawn Sipley, Nicole McMurray and Frances Rios) resume critiques, and professional headshots, all aimed to help job seekers find their purpose within serving this community.
Information about Hire Day Orlando, can be found at www.HireDayOrlando.com. This event is free and open to the public with free parking in the GEICO Garage. Job seekers are strongly encouraged to register for the event ahead of time by uploading their resume when they register.
OrlandoJobs.com, is the powerful, pre-eminent career platform in Central Florida, and the only digital job board optimized for mobile, on-the-go usage by jobseekers. With more than 100,000 visitors per month, and over 2,400 employers, there is no better place to find a job. The site was founded in 2005 by Roger Lear and Scott Kotroba and is the official employment website of the Great Orlando Society of Human Resources (www.GoSHRM.com). The OrlandoJobs.com and Great Job Spot Network proudly partner with and power the career centers on OrlandoWeekly.com, GOSHRM and WKMG Local 6 ClickOrlando.com.
