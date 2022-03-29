Consumer goods and services survey to start

VIETNAM, March 29 -

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnam Consumer Protection Association (VCPA) will start a survey programme for consumer-trusted goods and services in 2022.

To effectively implement the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on strengthening the campaign “Vietnamese people give priority to using Vietnamese goods,” goods and services will be surveyed according to quality, information, consumer choice, models and reasonable and competitive prices.

The survey will be posted on the VCPA’s website.

From April 1 to November 20, customers will take the survey through a questionnaire, which will then be appraised through the council. After the survey, the top 100 goods and services will be chosen.

The ceremony to announce survey results and award Certificates to 100 trusted consumer goods and services in 2022 will be held on November 26 in Hà Nội.

According to local media, Việt Nam’s middle-class is expected to grow, spreading out geographically and becoming more diverse. The COVID-19 crisis and consumption are expected to expand and define the future as incomes rises.

According to recent McKinsey Global Institute research, Việt Nam is well-positioned to be a significant driver of the next chapter of Asia’s consumption story.

Over the next decade, 36 million more consumers may join Vietnam’s consuming class, defined as consumers who spend at least $11 a day in purchasing power parity terms.

New consumption power emerges from those who have entered the consuming class for the first time, along with the consuming class’s sharp rise within the income pyramid.

According to the research, the two highest tiers of the consuming class may account for 20 per cent of Việt Nam’s population by 2030. — VNS